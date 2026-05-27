Learn about squirrel hunting basics with MDC virtual program June 6

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SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Squirrel hunting is a rewarding and accessible hunting activity with deep roots in Missouri. This abundant game animal was an important resource for many throughout Missouri’s history. While hunting squirrels may not be as popular as deer or turkey today, squirrels still provide enjoyable hunting and excellent table fare for those who pursue them.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will offer a virtual program on squirrel hunting basics from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, June 9.

Register at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/217897

Squirrel hunters enjoy long hunting seasons, generous bag limits, inexpensive hunting gear, and plenty of places to hunt. It is an excellent activity for new hunters developing their skills or seasoned hunters who just need an excuse to spend more time in the woods.

This virtual program will provide participants with:

A basic understanding of squirrel biology and behavior

An overview of squirrel hunting regulations and seasons

Information on how to locate places to squirrel hunt

A breakdown of required equipment and hunting strategies

Instruction on how to clean and prepare harvested squirrels

Next steps for new hunters who want to further their knowledge or explore hunting opportunities

Participants will be emailed a link to attend the virtual program the day of the event. Please check your spam folder. This program will be broadcast live, and participants will have the opportunity to ask questions.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual and in-person programs throughout the year. A listing of these programs may be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.