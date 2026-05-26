Birding and Hiking adventures await with four free programs at Rockwoods Reservation this June

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WILDWOOD, Mo.—June is an ideal time to go birding and hiking in Missouri. With the influx of migrating warblers, and the peak of mating and young rearing season, birdwatching is at its best. Warm temperatures and a lush, vibrant landscape make taking to the trails a real pleasure. The Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Rockwoods Reservation in Wildwood is an excellent destination for both activities.

To help nature lovers get started, MDC is offering four programs at Rockwoods Reservation focused on birding and hiking during June. Participants can attend any one or all programs. Each is listed with full details below. Preregistration is required for each program separately using the links provided.

Tuesday, June 23:

Beginner Birding; 9 – 10:30 a.m. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/oTB. Join this bird ID program and discover the various feathered visitors you’re likely to encounter throughout the year in the state of Missouri. This program reviews 30+ common Missouri birds, their physical characteristics, and what foods they’re attracted to. Also, tips will be provided on how to create a bird-friendly environment to attract birds to your backyard.

Birding Hike; 10:30 – noon. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/oTX. Take a relaxing hike on Rock Quarry Trail at Rockwoods Reservation and identify some local Missouri birds by sight and sound along the way. Whether you're just curious about birding and looking to get started or have been doing it for a while, all are welcome to join.



Thursday, June 25:

Compass and Map; 9 – 11 a.m. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/oT8. The compass is an excellent tool to help you reach your destination, identify your location, and map your route. Learn how to do all three at this free orienteering program. Included will be a treasure hunt for free giveaways. This event will take place outdoors, so come prepared with proper footwear, clothing attire for gravel trails, and water.



Friday, June 26:

Lime Kiln Loop Trail Hike, 9 a.m. – noon. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/oT7. Come join us for an easy-going three-mile guided hike along the Lime Kiln Trail Loop trail. Enjoy the calming benefits by immersing yourself in the oak-hickory forest and learn about different plants and birds encountered along the way. Dress for the weather, use appropriate footwear, and take plenty of water.



Rockwoods Reservation is located at 2751 Glencoe Road, off Highway 109 between I-44 and Highway 100.

Sign up for email or text alerts to stay informed of MDC’s latest programs and events by going to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZoP.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.