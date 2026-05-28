MACH Expands Roaming Clearing Services in South America

MACH expands their Data and Financial Clearing services with their selection by a major South American operator.

MACH’s Emphasis on a Customer-First Approach Results in Their Selection by a Major South American Operator

SENNINGERBERG, LUXEMBOURG, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MACH strengthened its presence in South America with their selection by a leading regional mobile network operator (MNO) for Data Clearing (DCH) Financial Clearing (FCH) , and Near Real Time Roaming Data Exchange (NRTRDE) services.This expansion of MACH’s clearing and settlement footprint in the region reflects the company’s continued focus on supporting operators with roaming, settlement, and fraud prevention capabilities aligned with evolving industry requirements.MACH’s Data and Financial Clearing services support operators through data exchange, billing validation, reconciliation, and settlement processes in accordance with GSMA standards. The scope of this engagement also includes NRTRDE-based roaming fraud monitoring and prevention capabilities.“We are pleased to announce our expansion in South America. Our selection reflects MACH’s clearing and settlement expertise and deep commitment to building meaningful and successful relationships with our partner operators. In collaboration with Tata Communications’ global connectivity and extensive roaming ecosystem capabilities, we are enabling the operator for more efficient, secure, and reliable roaming operations.” – Simon McDowell, Senior Vice President and General Manager at MACH.About MACHMACH has pioneered the roaming industry for over 35 years and established itself as the leading clearing expert. Our goal is to enable more automation, allowing business, operational, and finance users to negotiate, execute, and settle roaming agreements effectively and efficiently. MACH’s clearing optimization services offer comprehensive visibility and automation across all stages of the agreement lifecycle for mobile operators of all sizes, worldwide. We assist our customers in successfully transitioning from legacy to the newest settlement processes in accordance with industry standards. Our integrated wholesale application allows users to easily manage all types of commercial agreements, TAP, BCE, and IOT discounts, and to launch innovative IoT and 5G roaming offerings.Above all, MACH is Big Enough to Trust and Small Enough to Care. We provide the industry-leading solutions and financial stability of a large vendor, while providing the personal and attentive support of a small vendor. To learn more about MACH, visit: www.mach.com

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