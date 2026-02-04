TOMIA and SEGRON Join Forces to Drive Roaming Excellence Together

TOMIA and SEGRON announce a strategic partnership to deliver and ensure excellence in roaming services, combining real-time execution with service verification.

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TOMIA , a leading provider of roaming value-added services (VAS) and analytics, and SEGRON , experts in automated service verification using real end-user devices, today announced a strategic partnership to enhance and validate roaming service quality worldwide.The partnership brings together two complementary strengths: TOMIA's advanced roaming solutions, focused on automation, innovation, and operational simplicity, and SEGRON's independent service verification platform, which provides objective insights into service availability and Quality of Experience through active testing on real smartphones across live networks.“This partnership brings together roaming innovation and independent verification, enabling operators to deliver a consistently high-quality experience from strategy and planning through real-time steering execution," said Ilana Tidhar, Senior Vice President & General Manager at TOMIA.“By combining TOMIA’s roaming expertise with SEGRON’s real-device service verification, we help the industry move from assumptions to facts when it comes to roaming quality,” added Thomas Groissenberger, CEO at SEGRON.TOMIA's mission is to promote the development of the roaming ecosystem by simplifying business complexities, enabling operators to respond faster to shifting dynamics, and efficiently managing operational exceptions. Its portfolio supports the adoption of next-generation technologies such as 5G Standalone, while helping operators drive new enterprise business and revenue streams. TOMIA's solutions are backed by long-standing market expertise, flexible deployment options - including virtualized, containerized, and SaaS - and award-winning roaming services recognized for combining commercial efficiency with user experience quality.SEGRON complements this with a global, automated service verification approach that continuously validates roaming services from an end-user perspective. By actively verifying real services on real devices, SEGRON provides operators and service providers with transparent insights into whether roaming services are available, performant, and delivering the expected Quality of Experience.Together, TOMIA and SEGRON enable operators, MVNOs, and roaming service providers to both deliver innovative roaming services and independently verify that those services perform as intended in real-world conditions.This combination significantly reduces risk, increases transparency, and supports faster, data-driven decisions across roaming operations and strategy.The partnership marks an important step toward a more automated, transparent, and quality-driven roaming ecosystem, delivering tangible value for mobile operators and their customers worldwide.About TOMIA:TOMIA is a leading provider of roaming value-added services, analytics, and monetization solutions, helping operators simplify operations, adopt next-generation technologies, and unlock new revenue opportunities across the global roaming ecosystem. To learn more, visit www.tomiaglobal.com About SEGRON:SEGRON provides a global service verification platform using automated active testing on real end-user devices, enabling objective validation of service availability and Quality of Experience across mobile and roaming networks worldwide. To learn more, visit www.segron.com

