Metal-detection wands keeping Tasmanians safe

27 May 2026 Felix Ellis, Minister for Police, Fire and Emergency Management

The rollout of metal-detection wands is already increasing safety for Tasmanians, with police seizing 82 weapons in the past five months.

Minister for Police, Fire and Emergency Management, Felix Ellis, said the data showed the reforms outlined in Reid’s Law, the Police Offences Amendment (Knives and Other Weapons) Bill 2025, are making a real difference.

“The Tasmanian Government has delivered for the community by giving police the tools they need to keep Tasmanians safe,” Minister Ellis said.

“About 20 per cent of all charges for possession of a dangerous article in a public place have been as the result of wand searches conducted by Tasmania Police.

“Since 1 November, there have been 8,185 wand searches conducted, with 82 less weapons on the street.

“We are taking strong action to keep Tasmanians safe and reduce the risk of horrific tragedies which can happen in seconds.

“Our police step up every day to protect Tasmanians, and we back them.”

Between 1 November 2025 and 30 April 2026 there were 401 total charges for possessing a dangerous article in a public place offence.

In this same period, a total of 81 charges originated from wand searches.