Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,625 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 465,571 in the last 365 days.

Wille’s thought bubble sinks without a trace

27 May 2026

Eric Abetz, Treasurer

Labor’s thought bubble to create a brand-new big bureaucracy, to gut TT-Line and replace TasPorts seems to have disappeared as quickly as his predecessor’s union-imposed plan to gut Hydro.

Mr Willie has not spoken publicly about this so-called plan since floating it during the worst budget reply speech in the history of Parliament.

His colleagues have also jumped ship. Not one has referred to the alleged centrepiece of his reply in the media since it was floated.

Labor is right to be embarrassed by the Willie misfire.

Tasmanians want real solutions to debt reduction, not a half-baked proposal to simply shift debt into an unnamed government entity.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Wille’s thought bubble sinks without a trace

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.