Wille’s thought bubble sinks without a trace

27 May 2026 Eric Abetz, Treasurer

Labor’s thought bubble to create a brand-new big bureaucracy, to gut TT-Line and replace TasPorts seems to have disappeared as quickly as his predecessor’s union-imposed plan to gut Hydro.

Mr Willie has not spoken publicly about this so-called plan since floating it during the worst budget reply speech in the history of Parliament.

His colleagues have also jumped ship. Not one has referred to the alleged centrepiece of his reply in the media since it was floated.

Labor is right to be embarrassed by the Willie misfire.

Tasmanians want real solutions to debt reduction, not a half-baked proposal to simply shift debt into an unnamed government entity.