Wildlife Caught on Camera in the South Fork Tolt

The Cascade foothills are home to a variety of captivating wildlife. It’s also the location of the small but important South Fork Tolt Hydroelectric Project. We are currently in the process of renewing the project’s license with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC).

The relicensing process includes two years of research. Working with Tribes, and federal, state, local agencies and organizations, the City of Seattle initiated 24 different studies related to the South Fork Tolt Hydroelectric Project last year. Of those studies, 19 will continue this summer with a second field season. If you’d like more information, an Initial Study Report was filed with FERC in January.

As we gear up for the upcoming field season, we thought you’d enjoy a quick look back at some of the wildlife we caught on camera near the South Fork Tolt Hydroelectric Project last year.

You can learn more about this process and access all the related documents here. A Public Documents Library can be found under “Project Documents and Resources.”

Sign up for our mailing list to receive regular updates on the South Fork Tolt Hydroelectric Project relicensing process delivered to your inbox.