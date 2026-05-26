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Detectives Investigating Homicide in Madison Park

Seattle police detectives are investigating a homicide in the Madison Park neighborhood Sunday evening.

On May 24 just after 5:00 p.m., patrol officers responded to reports of a person down inside of a parking lot in the 4000 block of East Madison Street. There, officers found a man with obvious signs of trauma. The Seattle Fire Department pronounced the victim deceased at the scene.

Police cordoned off the area until the Homicide and Crime Scene Investigation Units responded to process the scene. The medical examiner took custody of the body. They will identify the deceased and determine the cause and manner of death.

The circumstances leading up to the killing are under investigation. There is no suspect description available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the tip line at 206-233-5000. Anonymous tips are accepted.

Incident Number: 2026-146056

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Detectives Investigating Homicide in Madison Park

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