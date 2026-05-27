Two Shot Near Atlantic Neighborhood

Seattle police are investigating a shooting Tuesday night near the Atlantic neighborhood that left a man and woman seriously injured.

At about 10:11 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting near 100 block of Boren Avenue. Officers arrived and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen and woman with a gunshot wound to the upper thigh. Officers provided aid until Seattle Fire Department arrived and transported both victims to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition. The suspect left the scene shortly after the shooting. Police searched the area but did not locate the suspect.

Detectives with the Gun Violence Reduction Unit will be leading the investigation and will work to determine what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Seattle Police Department Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

Incident: 2026-148510/West Precinct