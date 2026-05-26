Celebrate kindness: Submit a nomination for a Good Neighbor Award!

On May 2, the Department of Neighborhoods (DON) kicked off a yearlong celebration to mark our 35th Anniversary. The recognition began on Neighbor Day, a citywide tradition that was initiated by a community member to celebrate the “goodness in those around us and strengthen our bonds with one another.” Since our establishment in 1991, DON has helped neighbors turn connection into action by bringing people together across the city. As we celebrate 35 years of building and supporting community, we’re honoring the simple truth that when neighbors connect, neighborhoods are stronger.

This year, we’re launching our first annual Good Neighbor Awards to honor the people across Seattle who make our neighborhoods stronger through everyday acts of care, connection, and leadership. These awards are a way to acknowledge the big and small ways neighbors show up for one another; actions that others may not always see but that make a big difference in spreading kindness and building community.

There are no “winners” or rankings. Each honoree will be celebrated for their kindness and the way they care for people and place. There will be a special recognition event featuring nominees later this year. And more ways to celebrate your nominee will be provided soon.



Please use the simple form below to nominate someonein your life who you think deserves a Good Neighbor award for showing kindness, building connections, and making your neighborhood and community a little (or a lot) better than they found it! The nomination form closes on July 1, 2026.



Award Nomination Form

Mẫu Đơn Đề Cử Giải Thưởng

Formulario de nominación para el Premio

Foomka Magacaabista Abaalmarinta

獎提名表

奖提名表

Pormularyo ng Nominasyon

Thank you for helping us build connections, spread joy, and celebrate the good in the world that is happening all around us.