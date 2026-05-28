Components included in the Gachwala DIY paw printing kit, including air-dry clay, paint colors, brush, coaster, and display stand for paw impression activities. Yellow skeleton leaves prepared for decorative craft, resin art, handmade decoration, and DIY creative projects. Pencil cactus live plant growing in a nursery pot within a garden and plant propagation setup. Oyster mushrooms fruiting from a prepared substrate cultivation block in a controlled mushroom growing setup. Fish-shaped cast iron cooking tool designed for placement in boiling water or food preparation processes.

The kit is designed for paw impression activities and includes materials commonly used for pet memory and craft-based applications

BARASAT, WEST BENGAL, INDIA, May 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gachwala has announced a paw printing kit for pet memory and craft applications. The kit is available on the company’s official website and is a set of materials for making paw prints.

The launch is on the back of Gachwala’s existing catalog of gardening, craft and utility products. This paw printing kit is sold as a craft-oriented product set, not as a professional preservation or certified archival system.

About Paw Printig

The paw printing kit is used to make visible paw impressions with prepared craft materials. The kit can be used for personal memory projects, decorative uses, or just for general craft work with pets.

The product is delivered as an organized kit with materials typically used for taking impressions.

Included Kit Components

The paw printing kit includes materials and accessories typically used for paw impression and crafting activities. Contents of the kit include:

Make paw prints with air dry clay

Decorative application set of 12 colors

Paint and color brush for detail

Coaster base presentation

Stand for display and placement

They are assembled in a kit style that is created for pet memory & craft use.

Usage Contexts

The kit is supplied for activities with:

Paw print making

Animal memory projects

For decorative craft use.

Personalized memory making ideas

The product is designed to be used by hand and is in line with standard procedures for taking impressions.

Memory and Craft Applications

The paw printing kit can be used in home-based craft activities where users want to create visible paw impressions from pets.

The product is not a medical, veterinary or biometric identification device. It is only placed in the context of memory and craft applications.

No Warranty of Preservation or Durability

This release contains no claims with respect to:

Eternal conservation

Long term archival stability

Professional quality moulding

Impression Quality (Confident)

Results depend on the methods of handling, application processes and environmental conditions during application.

Product Presentation & Transparency

Gachwala introduces the paw printing kit with well defined usage context and factual product descriptions. This is a product description. There are no comparative positioning or promotional guarantees.

Product information is maintained on the official platform for consistency and accuracy of reference.

Availability and Online Distribution

Gachwala’s official website is the only place you can buy the paw printing kit.

On the company’s online platform, customers can check product specifications, included materials, packaging details, and usage context before placing an order.

For product related queries, users can contact Gachwala through the communication details available on official website.

Integration with the existing product range

The paw printing kit is one of the many gardening, utility and craft-related products that Gachwala has on offer through its own online venture.

The product is sold separately and is not packaged together with other unrelated product categories.

Relevance for Crafts Activities

The paw printing kit is used in:

Activities to make at home

Projects on pet memory

Decorative and souvenir use

Customized impression making exercises

The product is sold as a traditional craft product kit for general use situations.

Summary

The paw printing kit complements Gachwala’s product line, a craft-based option to pet memory and impression making.

This release is in line with the Gachwala delivery of well defined products with transparent information and no unsupported claims or assumptions.

About Gachwala

Gachwala, via its official online channels, is a gardening, cultivation, craft and utility products company based out of India.

The company’s catalogue comprises gardening materials, mushroom cultivation supplies, oyster mushroom seeds, button mushroom seeds, milky mushroom seeds, grow bags, compost, craft-oriented products and utility items related to the same. Products are defined with a usage context and factual descriptions that are aligned with their intended applications.

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