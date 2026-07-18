Gachwala Offers a Collection of Five Medicinal Plants for Home Gardening, Available Online

Fresh Brahmi (Bacopa monnieri) live plant in a nursery pot with healthy green foliage and delicate white flowers, ideal for home gardens and medicinal plant collections. Yellow Bhringraj (Sphagneticola calendulacea) plant with a vibrant yellow flower and healthy green foliage, photographed in natural sunlight, suitable for home gardens and medicinal plant collections. Healthy Hadjod (Cissus quadrangularis) live plant growing in a black nursery pot with distinctive green segmented stems, photographed outdoors in natural light, ideal for home gardens and medicinal plant collections. Healthy Tulsi (Ocimum tenuiflorum) live plant with vibrant green leaves growing in a black nursery pot, photographed in natural light, ideal for home gardens and medicinal plant collections. Healthy Kulekhara (Hygrophila auriculata) live plant with narrow green leaves and delicate purple flowers, photographed in natural light, ideal for home gardens and medicinal plant collections.

Gachwala introduces a collection of five medicinal plants for home gardening, available through its official website alongside other gardening products.

BARASAT, WEST BENGAL, INDIA, July 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gachwala has launched five medicinal plants for home gardening through its official online platform. The collection consists of live plants that are commonly grown in household gardens and is intended for those interested in keeping medicinal plant collections in their home gardening.

Gachwala’s new offering builds on its existing line of gardening products and is a complement to its line of live plants, mushroom growing supplies and other gardening materials sold through the company’s official website.

There are five live medicinal plants available separately for home gardening and plant cultivation in the collection. Each plant is to be grown according to its special horticultural requirements.

Medicinal Plant Collection

This set includes 5 live medicinal plants, offered separately for home gardening and plant cultivation applications. Each plant is to be grown according to its own horticultural requirements.

The collection of medicinal plants is presented as a category of gardening products and is not positioned as a substitute for medical treatment, diagnosis, or healthcare services.

Plants Included in the Collection

Five of the plants are medicinal plants that are commonly grown in home gardens.

The plants are supplied live as planting stock for use in gardening, plant maintenance and plant growing activities.

Individual plant information, product specifications and care guidance where applicable can be found in the respective product listings on Gachwala’s official website.

Home Gardening Applications

The medicinal plant collection is meant to be used in home gardening environments where users maintain live plant collections for cultivation and landscaping purposes.

Plants may be incorporated into:

Home gardens

Balcony gardening

Garden terraces

Kitchen Garden Courtyard Planting Container Gardening

Users should provide appropriate conditions for growth, depending on the requirements of each plant species.

Product Presentation

All medicinal plants are supplied as living plants and include product-specific information on botanical identity, packaging and the intended gardening use.

The collection is presented through factual product descriptions without comparative positioning or unsupported claims about plant performance

Plant Care Context

The successful cultivation of live plants depends on variables such as watering practices, sunlight exposure, soil conditions, climate, and routine plant care.

The product listings provide gardening-related information designed to assist customers in understanding the intended use of each plant.

This press release does not contain a guarantee of cultivation or plant growth.

No Medical or Therapeutic Claims

The medicinal plant collection is offered as a gardening product category.

This release does not include any claims relating to:

Medical Therapy

Preventing disease

Treatment efficacy

Health enhancements

Pharmaceutical applications 2.

Guaranteed performance of plants

The products are only presented within the framework of home gardening and plant growing.

Availability and Online Distribution

The collection of five medicinal plants is available only on the official website of Gachwala.

Customers can view each plant description, product specifications, packaging information, and suggested gardening uses before placing an order.

Apart from medicinal plants, Gachwala also provides a range of gardening and mushroom cultivation products on their official website, such as oyster mushroom spawn, mushroom growing kits, mushroom compost, grow bags, live plants, gardening accessories and cultivation supplies.

For product inquiries, customers can contact Gachwala through the communication details mentioned on the official website.

gachwala

https://gachwala.in/

mushroom growing kit

https://gachwala.in/products/gachwala-out-of-the-box-mushroom-grow-kit-spawn-400-gm-2-pp-bags-straw-oyster-mushroom-growing-kit-1st-generation-high-yield-white-mushroom-for-kitchen-garden/

kulekhara leaves

https://gachwala.in/kulekhara-benefits-the-nutritional-gem-in-green-medicine/

oyster mushroom seed

https://gachwala.in/collections/oyster-mushroom-seed/

iron fish for cooking

https://gachwala.in/products/iron-fish-iron-supplement-alternative-reduce-iron-deficiency/

iron fish

https://gachwala.in/products/iron-fish-iron-supplement-alternative-reduce-iron-deficiency/

Expansion of Gardening Product Range

The medicinal plant collection supplements Gachwala’s online gardening catalog.

The company sells gardening products on its official platform, covering categories like live plants, mushroom cultivation supplies, gardening materials and other related products for home gardening and cultivation activities.

Product Information and Transparency

Gachwala maintains product listings with description, specifications, packaging information and context of use.

Product information updates are posted directly to the official website for consistency and accuracy.

Conclusion

The five medicinal plant collection addition expands Gachwala’s online gardening product portfolio. The collection is presented as a selection of live plants for home gardening and cultivation activities and is sold only on the official website of the company.

This release reflects Gachwala’s approach to providing clearly described gardening products backed by transparent product information without the introduction of unsupported claims or assumptions.

About the Gachwala

Gachwala is an Indian based supplier of gardening, live plants, mushroom cultivation products, craft products and gardening accessories through its official online platform.

The company's catalog carries live plants, medicinal plants, oyster mushroom spawn, mushroom growing kits, mushroom compost, grow bags, button mushroom seeds, milky mushroom seeds, oyster mushroom seeds, gardening supplies, craft materials and related utility products. Products are exhibited with concrete usage contexts and factual descriptions corresponding to the intended applications.



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