IPXO's Paulius Judickas Elected to the RIPE Programme Committee

Paulius Judickas

What I value most about the RIPE community is that operators tend to speak very openly about failures, trade-offs, mistakes, and operational realities” — Paulius Judickas

VILNIUS, LITHUANIA, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- IPXO , a global IP address management and leasing platform, is pleased to announce that Paulius Judickas, VP of Strategic Alliances at IPXO, has been elected to the Programme Committee of RIPE (Réseaux IP Européens), one of the most influential forums in the global internet infrastructure community.The RIPE Programme Committee plays a central role in shaping the agenda of RIPE meetings – operational forums where network operators, infrastructure engineers, cloud providers, internet exchange points (IXPs), and regulators come together to discuss the practical realities of how the internet functions. Topics addressed at these meetings include routing and network resilience, IPv4 and IPv6 address management, infrastructure security, cloud and hyperscaler influence, and internet governance. Discussions at RIPE meetings regularly shape operational thinking across the industry well before broader market shifts become commercially visible.Paulius brings extensive experience across operator communities and internet governance initiatives. He currently chairs BalticNOG (Baltic Network Operators Group), a regional forum for networking professionals across Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania, and serves as President of the Baltic IPv6 Council, which promotes the adoption of IPv6 – the next-generation internet addressing protocol – across the region. He has previously contributed to programme committees at both UKNOF (UK Network Operators' Forum) and NetUK."The best operator conversations are usually not the most polished ones," said Paulius Judickas. "They're the sessions where somebody explains a real operational problem, other people disagree with the solution, and suddenly the entire room is thinking about the issue differently. That's where communities like RIPE become genuinely valuable."A broader perspective on global internet infrastructureOne of the distinctive aspects of Paulius' work at IPXO is the visibility it provides across multiple Regional Internet Registry (RIR) ecosystems. RIRs are the organizations responsible for managing and distributing IP addresses within their respective regions. The five RIRs – RIPE NCC (Europe and the Middle East), APNIC (Asia-Pacific), ARIN (North America), AFRINIC (Africa), and LACNIC (Latin America and the Caribbean) – each manage the IP address resources that underpin internet connectivity in their regions.As Paulius notes, operational and policy developments within one RIR increasingly affect the others: "One thing that becomes very obvious when working across multiple RIR regions is that operational problems rarely stay regional for long. Policy discussions, routing issues, cloud influence, IPv4 pressure – these things propagate internationally much faster than people expect. I think bringing some of that broader visibility into RIPE discussions can be genuinely useful."Growing Baltic representation in European internet governancePaulius' election also reflects the growing visibility of the Baltic networking community within the broader European operator ecosystem. BalticNOG has become an increasingly active regional forum over recent years, and Lithuania is set to host a RIPE meeting in 2027 – a significant milestone for the region's infrastructure community."What I value most about the RIPE community is that operators tend to speak very openly about failures, trade-offs, mistakes, and operational realities," said Paulius. "In an industry increasingly dominated by polished narratives, that kind of honesty becomes incredibly important."IPXO congratulates Paulius on his election and looks forward to his continued contributions to the RIPE community and the wider internet infrastructure industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.