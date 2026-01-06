Bridging Physical and Digital Infrastructure: How the IPXO–EasyDCIM Partnership Simplifies Data Center Management

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- IPXO and EasyDCIM have partnered to connect infrastructure management with IP address leasing and monetization in a single workflow. The integration lets data center and hosting operators manage physical assets and IP resources side by side, while turning unused IPv4 space into recurring revenue. The collaboration responds to growing operational complexity and rising pressure to maximize the value of scarce IP assets.THE GROWING COMPLEXITY OF DATA CENTERSModern data centers are no longer just racks and servers. Operators now manage thousands of connected components – physical devices, power systems, network links, and expanding IP inventories – often across multiple locations. Each layer usually comes with its own tooling and data logic, which makes it harder to maintain a single, accurate view of operations.As infrastructure scales, coordination becomes a daily challenge. Visibility, consistency, and control take more effort not because teams are failing, but because the ecosystem itself has become more complex.THE NEED FOR UNIFIED INFRASTRUCTURE AND IP MANAGEMENTOperators face constant pressure to maintain uptime and clean IP governance. Misallocated addresses, outdated records, or missed abuse signals can quickly ripple through client networks and SLAs, damaging trust.At the same time, IPv4 scarcity has changed how organizations treat IP addresses. They are no longer only technical identifiers – they are business assets that can be leased, tracked, and monetized. The question for operators is no longer if they should manage IPs strategically, but how to do it without adding more operational overhead.EASYDCIM AND IPXO PARTNERSHIPThis new partnership brings together EasyDCIM’s data center infrastructure management platform with IPXO’s IP address leasing and asset monetization capabilities.EasyDCIM is a DCIM platform used by hosting and data center providers to manage operations across servers, racks, network gear, power, DNS, and IP workflows from one dashboard. The platform combines real-time monitoring with automation such as OS provisioning, IPMI and PDU integrations, and role-based access controls, helping teams reduce manual work and speed up decisions.“With EasyDCIM, we give providers full control of their data centers – from server provisioning and colocation to billing and client access. By partnering with IPXO’s IP leasing and asset management platform, we help operators scale and monetize their operations without getting stuck in the technical overhead,” said Konrad Keck, Founder and CEO of EasyDCIM.IPXO is an IP address leasing and monetization platform that helps enterprises and service providers generate value from underutilized IPv4 space. Its tools enable operators to lease idle IPs, monitor usage performance, and manage assets with stronger visibility.Together, the integration allows operators to manage physical infrastructure and IP assets in one operational flow – including the ability to identify unused address space and list it for leasing through IPXO.ONE PLATFORM, SMARTER OPERATIONSThrough this integration, operators get a single, clear view of racks, power, devices, and IP usage in one dashboard. Provisioning and monitoring become easier thanks to automated OS installs, IP assignments, and SNMP-based device checks that reduce manual work. IP management also feels more straightforward with built-in IPAM, rDNS control, and automatic subnet tracking. On top of that, operators can directly access IPXO’s leasing tools to monetize unused IPv4 space and keep track of revenue performance.Together, the platforms create a control layer that eliminates fragmentation, allowing administrators to treat IPs and physical infrastructure as a single operational ecosystem rather than disconnected silos.FROM EFFICIENCY TO PROFITABILITYConsider a hosting provider running multiple data centers across regions. Without a unified setup, teams often rely on separate systems for hardware inventory, monitoring, and IP management. That split creates repetitive tasks, manual handoffs, and higher error risk.With the integration in place, the provider can see network and IP allocation in real time, automate OS installs and quickly reassign IPs, and use analytics to spot unused IPv4 ranges and lease them through IPXO.The result is a smoother operational workflow and stronger returns on IP assets that would otherwise sit idle.THE INDUSTRY IS MOVING TOWARD INTEGRATIONAs physical and virtual networks continue to converge, management systems are moving in the same direction. Unified control layers – combining automation, infrastructure visibility, and IP strategy – are becoming the baseline for efficient, scalable operations.“Operators need tools that give them both insight and agility. By connecting infrastructure visibility with IP monetization, we’re helping data centers run more efficiently and make smarter use of their IP assets,” said Edvinas Bakanas, VP of Partnerships and Enterprise Solutions at IPXO.PARTNER BENEFITS AND LAUNCH OFFERTo support adoption of the integration, EasyDCIM is offering:A free IP Address Management (IPAM) module included with every plan.A 20% discount for IPXO customers, valid for one year from the order date.This gives operators a simple path to unify infrastructure and IP operations while exploring the revenue potential of unused address space.MOVING FORWARDAs data centers expand and network demands rise, automation and unified visibility will define operational success. The IPXO–EasyDCIM partnership reflects that shift – bringing physical infrastructure management and IP leasing into one working system.In an industry often defined by fragmentation, this integration aims to replace tool sprawl with clarity: one platform, full visibility, and a practical way to manage both hardware and the IP resources that power modern networks.ABOUT IPXOIPXO provides a comprehensive IP address management platform with innovative solutions for IP leasing, monetization, and management. Through its automated marketplace and robust management tools, IPXO enables organizations to optimize their IP resources while contributing to a more sustainable internet ecosystem. The platform supports all five RIRs and provides integrated solutions for technical management, security, and compliance.ABOUT EASYDCIMEasyDCIM is a data center infrastructure management (DCIM) platform designed for hosting providers and data center operators. It centralizes device management, monitoring, provisioning, billing, and IP workflows in one system, helping teams run distributed infrastructure more efficiently.

