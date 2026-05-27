MISSOURI STATE HIGHWAY PATROL ASKS FOR HELP WITH 1999 COLD CASE

Justin Hocutt

May 22, 2026

JEFFERSON CITY, MO. — Criminal investigators with the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control are seeking the public’s assistance regarding the suspicious death of Justin Hocutt, 14, of Seligman, MO. The death was initially investigated in 1999, and recently, the Barry County Sheriff’s Office has requested the Patrol’s assistance in investigation.

Hocutt was last seen alive during the morning hours of October 9, 1999, at a residence in Seligman. Approximately 22 hours later, Hocutt’s deceased body was located on train tracks near his residence. In recent years, several tips and leads have been passed along to law enforcement and investigators have followed up on several credible leads. Investigators have also re-submitted evidence for additional testing/evaluation through the Missouri State Highway Patrol Crime Laboratory.

Sergeant Bradley Germann (Q/DDCC) said, “Hocutt was 14 years old at the time of his death and there is substantial evidence and/or circumstances regarding this case which make it suspicious in nature. We believe there are individuals who know details about the incident and what happened to Hocutt. This was likely not an accident, and we ask those individuals who know more about the incident to contact investigators. The Hocutt family deserves to know what happened to their child. I believe this case can be solved with the help from the community.”

Criminal investigators are seeking information from anyone who may have knowledge about this case. They are encouraged to contact Sergeant John Mason, at (417) 536-9405 or the Barry County Sheriff’s Office at (417) 847-6556.

For further information please contact: Sgt. Bradley Germann (573) 526-6122.