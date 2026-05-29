ARKANSAS FIRE FATALITIES RISE SHARPLY IN 2026

May 27, 2026

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. ─ The state is experiencing a troubling rise in fire-related deaths this year. As of today, Arkansas has recorded 28 fire fatalities, already surpassing the 27 deaths reported by this time in 2025. This early increase highlights a growing public safety concern that requires immediate attention.

In 2025, only 14 percent of the homes involved in fatal fires had working smoke alarms. This year’s data shows a similar pattern: of the 26 fatalities reported so far in 2026, only two structures have been confirmed to contain functioning smoke alarms. The lack of working alarms continues to be one of the most significant and preventable factors in deadly residential fires.

State officials are urging Arkansans to act now by installing smoke alarms, testing them monthly, and replacing batteries as needed. Working smoke alarms can cut the risk of dying in a home fire by half, yet too many households remain unprotected.

Fire safety is a shared responsibility. Simple steps – checking alarms, planning escape routes, and staying alert to fire hazards – can save lives.

Install smoke detectors on every level of their homes, especially inside bedrooms and outside sleeping areas.

Test smoke detectors monthly to ensure they are working properly.

Replace smoke detector batteries at least twice a year, when you change your clocks, or immediately when the low battery warning sounds.

Replace smoke detectors every 10 years or according to manufacturer recommendations.

Know at least two ways out of every room ahead of time and practice your fire escape plan with your family twice a year.

For more information on fire prevention resources and free smoke alarm programs available in your area, contact your local fire department or emergency management office.

About the Arkansas State Fire Marshal’s Office:

The Arkansas State Fire Marshal’s Office is dedicated to reducing fire-related injuries and fatalities through education, enforcement, and emergency response coordination. Working with the Arkansas Division of Emergency Management, the office promotes fire safety awareness and prevention statewide. For additional information, contact ADEM at (501) 683-6700 or visit the website at www.adem.arkansas.gov.