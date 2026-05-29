ASP CID INVESTIGATING OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING NEAR PINNACLE MOUNTAIN STATE PARK

May 27, 2026

ROLAND, Ark. — The Arkansas State Police (ASP) Criminal Investigation Division (CID) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Monday, May 25, 2026, in Pulaski County involving Arkansas State Park Rangers

Around 6:15 p.m., Pulaski County Dispatch received a 911 call reporting a possible medical emergency at a residence in the 22000 block of State Highway 300 in Roland.

When first responders arrived, they found a man with a large laceration to his head. As responders began treating the man, they observed another individual nearby holding a large machete. Concerned for their safety, responders advised dispatch that law enforcement was needed immediately and withdrew from the scene.

Because of the rural location and its proximity to Pinnacle Mountain State Park, three Arkansas State Park Rangers responded to the residence. Upon arrival, they encountered the armed subject, identified as Matthew Garrett, 31, of Judsonia.

During the encounter, Garrett advanced toward rangers with the weapon in his hand and rangers fired their weapons, striking Garrett. Garrett died at the scene.

The injured man was transported by MEMS to UAMS, where he is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Garrett’s body was transported to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory, where the manner and cause of death will be determined.

ASP CID Special Agents will investigate the incident and present a case file to the Pulaski County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, which will determine whether the use of lethal force was consistent with Arkansas law.