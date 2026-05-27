ASP CID INVESTIGATING GOULD SHOOTING DEATH

May 24, 2026

GOULD, Ark. — Special Agents with the Arkansas State Police (ASP) Criminal Investigation Division (CID) are investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday, May 23, 2026, at the corner of McKinley and Arkansas streets in Gould at the request of the Gould Police Department (GPD).

At approximately 8:20 p.m., 911 calls were made to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office reporting that shots had been fired in the area near the intersection, where people had gathered in the street. Upon arrival, GPD officers found Roberto Martinez Gonzalez, 20, suffering from gunshot wounds. The Lincoln County Coroner pronounced him dead at the scene.

Gonzalez’s body will be transported to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory, where the manner and cause of death will be determined.

The investigation is ongoing.