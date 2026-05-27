EPA publishes report on best practices for battery collection

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recently submitted a report to the U.S. Congress that focuses on best practices used by states and others for diverting batteries from disposal. The goal is to raise recycling rates and reduce fires at waste and recycling facilities while recovering valuable, precious metals.

Along with the report, the EPA also published a best practices toolkit, which includes case studies, educational materials, infographics, webinars, and more.

The report notes that challenges associated with battery collection include lack of awareness by consumers and businesses about which products contain batteries and how to properly collect, store and transport them for recycling. In addition, battery collection locations are often not convenient for many battery types.

“As more and more products contain rechargable batteries, it is important that consumers be aware of the opportunities to recycle all batteries safely and properly, particularly those that are super charged even at end of life” says Steve Noble, electronics recycling specialist, at the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE). “This report highlights what states, tribes and local governments can do to make battery recycling safe, more common, and funded.”

EGLE completed an initial investigation into the needs of a system that will provide recycling opportunities for a variety of household batteries. A stakeholder process is also underway to gather input as to the need for a safe battery handling education and collection program for the residents of our state.

For more information, check out EGLE’s battery recycling resources, including videos that share how to prepare batteries for safe transport to a recycling location.

Learn more about other household hazardous wastes and their hazards at Michigan.gov/EGLEHHW, and share EGLE’s Lithium-Ion Battery Safety Tips with friends and family to help keep everyone safe.

The Battery Collection Best Practices report was required by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act passed in 2021.