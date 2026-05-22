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EGLE Vets organize fourth annual cleanup of the Michigan Veteran Homes at Grand Rapids cemetery, add collection for food bank

In what has become a tradition, EGLE Vets -- the Veterans Employee Resource Group (ERG) at the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) -- and volunteers from the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO) and Corewell Health, recently participated in the fourth annual grounds cleanup  at the Michigan Veteran Homes at Grand Rapids veterans home and cemetery.

Under EGLE Vets Senior Leadership Garrett Powell, of EGLE’s Geologic Resources Management Division (GRMD) and Zach Fleet of the EGLE Executive Office, the event was organized by Autumn Henney and Adam Donne, both of EGLE’s Remediation and Redevelopment Division.

In all, 15 volunteers rolled up their sleeves to clean up the cemetery and grounds, including Adam Wygant, GRMD Director, EGLE Vets Executive Champion, and State Geologist for the State of Michigan, and Dana Bradt, EGLE’s statewide health and safety coordinator.

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EGLE Vets organize fourth annual cleanup of the Michigan Veteran Homes at Grand Rapids cemetery, add collection for food bank

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