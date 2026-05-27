Creative Diagnostics Launches High-Performance Humanized Control Antibodies to Advance Infectious Disease Diagnostics

Creative Diagnostics launches Humanized Control Antibodies to support the development of diagnostic assays for infectious diseases and quality control.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creative Diagnostics, a leading manufacturer and supplier of antibodies, antigens and assay kits, is proud to announce the launch of its new line of Humanized Control Antibodies to support the development of diagnostic assays for infectious diseases and quality control. Developed using advanced recombinant technologies, these antibodies are carefully validated to ensure high specificity, stability and reproducibility.

The main categories of infectious diseases include: 1) viral infections (e.g. SARS-CoV-2, influenza, HIV, dengue fever and hepatitis B and C); 2) bacterial infections (e.g. tuberculosis, salmonellosis and Lyme disease); 3) parasitic infections (e.g. malaria and leishmaniasis); 4) fungal infections (e.g. candidiasis and histoplasmosis); 5) prion diseases (e.g. Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease, fatal familial insomnia, Kuru and protease-sensitive prion diseases).

Antibodies are indispensable in diagnosing and treating diseases caused by pathogens and their toxins. Over a century ago, antibodies were first incorporated into the medical arsenal for combating infectious diseases by using animal sera to treat tetanus and diphtheria. Today, most therapeutic antibodies are developed primarily to target cancer or autoimmune diseases. The COVID-19 pandemic has once again highlighted the importance of antibodies in treating infectious diseases.

Creative Diagnostics currently offers over 200 humanized control antibodies for infectious disease diagnostics, covering more than 50 clinically relevant pathogens, including viral, bacterial, parasitic, and fungal targets. These control antibodies are suitable for a wide range of applications, including the development and optimization of diagnostic assays, analytical and clinical validation studies, calibration and positive control materials, routine quality control in diagnostic laboratories, and diagnostic kit manufacturing and regulatory testing.

Compared to traditional serum-derived controls, humanized control antibodies offer several advantages, including enabling serum-free production. Creative Diagnostics' antibodies are produced using a recombinant expression system and contain no animal-derived serum components. This approach reduces the risk of contamination, minimizes background interference and enhances reagent purity.

Furthermore, recombinant antibody technology ensures precise control over antibody sequence and structure, thereby minimizing variation between batches. These antibodies exhibit long-term stability during storage and transport, ensuring consistent assay performance. Unlike human serum controls, recombinant antibodies can be produced consistently and on a large scale. This provides diagnostic kit manufacturers and clinical laboratories with a reliable supply chain.

In addition, Creative Diagnostics' humanized control antibodies are compatible with a wide range of immunoassay technologies, including ELISA, CLIA and chemiluminescence platforms, as well as rapid diagnostic tests such as lateral flow assays. This product portfolio covers a wide range of infectious disease targets commonly used in clinical diagnostics, including viral pathogens such as HIV, hepatitis viruses, influenza viruses and emerging respiratory viruses, as well as important bacterial, parasitic and fungal pathogens.

For more information about the Humanized Control Antibodies or to explore the full range of diagnostic reagents, please visit https://www.creative-diagnostics.com/humanized-control-antibodies-for-infectious-disease-diagnostics.htm.

About Creative Diagnostics

Creative Diagnostics is a leading manufacturer and supplier of antibodies, viral antigens, innovative diagnostic components, and critical assay reagents. In addition to providing contract R&D and biologic manufacturing services for diagnostic manufacturers along with GMP biologics manufacturing for the biopharmaceutical market, the company aims to continue to act as a trusted source for all researchers' assay development and manufacturing needs.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.