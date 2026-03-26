Creative Diagnostics Announces Equine Diseases Detection Reagents to Advance Veterinary Research and Diagnostics

Creative Diagnostics launches a new line of Equine Diseases Detection Reagents to support the detection and study of high-impact infectious diseases in horses.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creative Diagnostics, a leading manufacturer and supplier of antibodies, antigens and assay kits, has announced the launch of its new line of Equine Diseases Detection Reagents. This comprehensive portfolio of high-performance tools can support the detection and study of high-impact infectious diseases in horses, and meet the needs of scientists in veterinary diagnostics and equine health management.

The global equine industry contributes significantly to the economy, producing approximately $300 billion annually. However, the continuous national and international movement of horses poses an ongoing threat of viral outbreaks causing large-scale epidemics and significant economic losses. Additionally, horses can carry several zoonotic diseases that could cause serious health problems in humans. Rapid diagnosis of equine viral diseases could lead to better management, treatment, and biosecurity strategies.

Infectious diseases are a leading cause of morbidity and mortality in horses. Several high-impact pathogens, including equine infectious anemia virus (EIAV), equine influenza virus (EIV), and equine arteritis virus (EAV), are of particular concern in many regions. The recurrence of certain infectious diseases, the increasing number of older horses (who are more susceptible to infection), the expansion of the international horse trade, and the broadening geographical distribution of pathogens are intensifying these risks.

A correct etiological diagnosis, particularly in contagious infections, enables veterinarians to make early decisions regarding patient care and management and to undertake appropriate treatment. It also enables timely notification and discussion of management issues to prevent the spread of disease. Nevertheless, effective control of these infections is often challenging due to the characteristics of the equine industry and the persistence of endemic pathogens.

Serological detection plays a vital role in equine health management. Antibody-based detection methods are widely used in preventive research and epidemiological investigations due to their high specificity and suitability for large-scale screening programs. These humoral immune markers provide valuable insights into exposure history, herd immunity levels, and the distribution of specific pathogens within particular geographical regions.

The most widely employed existing methodology is the ELISA. In addition to antibody detection, antigen testing methods are valuable for serological research, especially during the acute or early stages of infection. Sandwich ELISA formats are often used for this purpose, providing highly specific and sensitive detection of viral or parasitic proteins in serum or other relevant samples.

The efficacy of serological testing critically depends on the quality of the antigen proteins and antibodies used in the assay. Creative Diagnostics offers a wide selection of antigens and antibodies relevant to equine infectious diseases, supporting serological testing and various research applications. Each reagent undergoes rigorous evaluation for homology, purity, and biological activity in laboratory testing. These materials are suitable for research techniques, including competitive and sandwich ELISAs, Western blotting, and immunofluorescence assays. Their exceptional performance ensures reliable detection outcomes.

For more information about the Equine Diseases Detection Reagents or to browse the full product catalog, please visit https://www.creative-diagnostics.com/high-performance-tools-for-equine-diseases-detection.htm.

About Creative Diagnostics

Creative Diagnostics is a leading manufacturer and supplier of antibodies, viral antigens, innovative diagnostic components, and critical assay reagents. In addition to providing contract R&D and biologic manufacturing services for diagnostic manufacturers along with GMP biologics manufacturing for the biopharmaceutical market, the company aims to continue to act as a trusted source for all researchers’ assay development and manufacturing needs.

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