President Lai attends 2026 Europe Day Dinner

TAIWAN, May 26 - On the evening of May 26, President Lai Ching-te attended the 2026 Europe Day Dinner. In remarks, President Lai emphasized that peace cannot be taken for granted; it requires solidarity, and only then can we ensure regional stability and prosperity. The president noted that today, semiconductors and AI are the backbone of global prosperity and democratic security. He indicated that Taiwan plays a critical role in the supply chain for advanced chips and AI, and has established close cooperative ties with European companies. Moving ahead, the president said, Taiwan and Europe will deepen cooperation in areas such as drones, and work together to build reliable democratic supply chains.

President Lai stated that Europe is Taiwan’s largest source of foreign direct investment and third largest trading partner. He also expressed hope that Taiwan and Europe will move toward the signing of a bilateral investment agreement and solve the issue of double taxation, putting both on the path to greater prosperity. The president stated that he looks forward to Taiwan and Europe deepening their diverse partnership so that democratic resilience proves stronger than authoritarian ambition, and expressed hope that unity will light our path forward.

A transcript of President Lai’s remarks follows:

I’m delighted to attend another Europe Day Dinner. First, let me thank the ECCT [European Chamber of Commerce Taiwan] for its long-term support for Taiwan. I also thank our friends from Europe for working hard to promote Taiwan-Europe ties.

Europe Day celebrates the Schuman Declaration, which 76 years ago opened the path to peace and cooperation in Europe. It also teaches us an important lesson. Peace cannot be taken for granted. It requires solidarity, and must be a shared responsibility. Only then can we choose cooperation over confrontation, and ensure regional stability and prosperity.

The Schuman Declaration led European nations to jointly manage coal and steel. By doing this, they turned a potential cause of conflict into a foundation for peace. Today, the world faces an uncertain landscape. In times like these, we should look to the spirit of cooperation in the Schuman Declaration. This spirit can also guide us as we deepen the partnership between Taiwan and Europe.

Half a century ago, coal and steel were the foundations of peace in Europe. Today, semiconductors and AI are the backbone of global prosperity and democratic security.

Taiwan plays a critical role in the global supply chain for advanced chips and AI servers. However, we didn’t achieve this success alone. Our semiconductors’ ecosystem combines key technologies from top European companies. This goes beyond industry cooperation. It’s the result of like-minded partners working hand in hand.

Currently, the world is focusing on supply chain security and de-risking. Because of this trend, emerging industries related to national security, such as drones, have become important areas for Taiwan-Europe cooperation. Through these concrete industrial links, we will work together to build secure, diversified, and reliable democratic supply chains.

Our partnership ranges from strategic cooperation based on shared values, to concrete industrial links. Although Taiwan and Europe are far apart, our strong economic and trade foundation enables us to overcome the distance.

Europe is Taiwan’s largest source of foreign direct investment. It’s also our third largest trading partner. Europe continues to invest in Taiwan, and at the same time, Taiwan is rapidly expanding investment in Europe.

Over the last decade, we have seen Taiwanese investment in EU member states surge by 650 percent. This reflects the deep and growing relationship between Taiwan and the EU.

We hope that Europe will take the next step in supporting a bilateral investment agreement with Taiwan. And through our robust measures, we hope to solve the issue of double taxation, putting us both on the path to greater prosperity.

Beyond supply chains and trade, we are also bound together by our shared convictions on regional peace and universal values.

In the face of authoritarian military threats, Taiwan has remained calm and responsible. We have firmly safeguarded the status quo across the Taiwan Strait, and continued enhancing our self-defense capabilities.

Peace in the Taiwan Strait is no longer just a regional issue; it is a global issue. I would like to thank the European Parliament, NATO leaders, the G7, and European nations for continuously emphasizing the importance of stability in the Indo-Pacific. This reflects a clear consensus: the security of Europe and the Indo-Pacific are inseparable.

Global health security is no different. As you all know, the World Health Assembly just ended a few days ago. So here, I would like to give a special thanks to the EU for its support of Taiwan’s international participation – because health knows no borders. This solid support from Europe lets Taiwan know that we are not alone.

My dear friends, 76 years ago, the Schuman Declaration proved something to the world. Even in the darkest ruins, if people take the long view and work together in unity, they can lay the foundation for peace.

In today’s world, Taiwan stands at the frontlines of the democratic community. We continue to be a stable force for good, and a responsible member of the international community. Taiwan is in a challenging situation. But we are not afraid, because Taiwan is a Taiwan of the world. As we pursue peace and freedom, we know like-minded, democratic partners around the world will continue to walk side by side with Taiwan.

Our belief in freedom and democracy carries on the spirit of the Schuman Declaration. I look forward to Taiwan and Europe deepening our diverse partnership, so that democratic resilience proves stronger than authoritarian ambition. May unity light our path forward. I wish today’s event great success, and may the Taiwan-Europe friendship endure for many years to come. Thank you.

Also in attendance at the event were ECCT Chairperson Tina Graves and Head of the European Economic and Trade Office Lutz Güllner.