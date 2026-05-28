President Lai attends event celebrating 250th anniversary of US independence

TAIWAN, May 28 - On the evening of May 27, President Lai Ching-te attended an event celebrating the 250th anniversary of United States independence. President Lai noted that this year marks both the 250th anniversary of US independence and the 30th anniversary of Taiwan's first direct presidential election, and that the people of both nations have pursued freedom and democracy with extraordinary courage, each laying the foundation for national development. Although Taiwan and the US are separated by a vast distance, he said, they are brought closer together by the shared values of freedom and democracy. He expressed hope that Taiwan and the US will continue to deepen bilateral cooperation on the foundation of the Taiwan Relations Act and the Six Assurances. He also pointed out that maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait is an indispensable element of global security and prosperity. He then expressed hope for deepening economic and trade cooperation to jointly promote prosperity around the world.



A translation of President Lai's remarks follows:

I am very pleased to be invited to attend this reception celebrating the 250th anniversary of American independence, hosted by the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT). On behalf of the people of Taiwan, I extend my sincere wishes in advance for a happy Independence Day to the American people, and wish President Donald Trump good health and the United States peace and prosperity.

This year marks the 250th anniversary of American independence. Two hundred and fifty years ago, the great American people wrote a chapter in the history of the pursuit of freedom with extraordinary courage that has taken root and flourished across the globe, leaving a deep imprint on the world. This year also marks the 30th anniversary of Taiwan's first direct presidential election. Thirty years ago, the great people of Taiwan showed that same extraordinary courage. Undaunted by the threat of missiles from China, the people of Taiwan resolutely cast their sacred votes to build a democratic Taiwan and secure the nation's future.

Although Taiwan and the US are separated by the vast Pacific Ocean, we are brought closer together by freedom, and democracy makes our friendship stronger. It is my sincere hope that the rock-solid relationship we have built over these decades on the foundation of the Taiwan Relations Act and the Six Assurances will continue to deepen, and that our cooperation will grow stronger still.

I would like to thank AIT Taipei Office Director Raymond Greene for highlighting the many fruits of Taiwan-US cooperation in his remarks just now. I also want to underscore two important priorities . The first is maintaining the status quo of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. We will not permit any attempt to alter the cross-strait status quo by use of force or coercion, because peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait is an indispensable element of global security and prosperity.

The second is the continued deepening of Taiwan-US economic and trade cooperation, particularly in the AI era. Taiwan is the fourth largest trading partner of the US; the US was previously Taiwan's third largest trading partner, but rose to become our single largest trading partner in the first quarter of this year. This clearly reflects the depth of the economic and trade relationship between our two countries. I also want to note that 25 US states and Guam maintain trade offices in Taiwan. Looking ahead, I hope that platforms including the Taiwan-US Initiative on 21st-Century Trade, the Joint Statement on the Pax Silica Declaration and Taiwan-US Economic Security Cooperation, and the Taiwan-US Economic Prosperity Partnership Dialogue will continue to deepen our bilateral relationship and economic and trade cooperation, jointly advancing Taiwan-US economic prosperity in ways that will extend outward to benefit people around the world.

Marking this special occasion, I have prepared three gifts to convey my sincere congratulations on the 250th anniversary of American independence. The first is an orchid from orchid growers in Tainan which has the pattern of the American flag on its petals. The second is a specially made batch of egg cakes, a staple Taiwanese street food. The third is a copy of the autobiography of Morris Chang (張忠謀), which I have asked Director Greene to convey to President Trump on my behalf. I hope this gift will give our American friends a deeper understanding of the development of Taiwan's semiconductor industry and further strengthen our cooperation in semiconductors and AI going forward.

To close, I once again wish everyone a happy Independence Day in advance . And I wish all the guests present tonight good health, success in all your endeavors, and happiness at home.

Members of the foreign diplomatic corps in Taiwan were also in attendance at the event.