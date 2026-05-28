TAIWAN, May 28 - President Lai receives credentials from new Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Ambassador Kenton X. Chance

On the morning of May 28, President Lai Ching-te received the credentials of new Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines to the Republic of China (Taiwan) Kenton X. Chance. In remarks, President Lai expressed hope that Ambassador Chance's deep-rooted connection to Taiwan will further deepen our nations' cooperation in such fields as agriculture, infrastructure, information and communications technology, and medicine. This, he said, will help us realize our goal of mutual benefit and prosperity and allow the diplomatic ties between the two nations to continue developing steadily.

A translation of President Lai's address follows:

I am delighted to receive the credentials from Ambassador Chance as he assumes his new post in Taiwan. On August 15 this year, we will mark 45 years of diplomatic relations between our two nations. On behalf of the government of the Republic of China (Taiwan) and the people of Taiwan, I extend a sincere welcome to Ambassador Chance, whose appointment at such a significant moment will allow us to witness new milestones in our relations.

Ambassador Chance comes from a long career in journalism and communications. He possesses excellent academic and professional credentials. In fact, he earned both his bachelor's and master's degrees at Ming Chuan University, giving him a deep-rooted connection to Taiwan. I believe that with his assistance, diplomatic ties between Taiwan and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines will continue to develop steadily.

Since establishing ties in 1981, our nations have enjoyed a profound and enduring bond. We continue to cherish this longstanding partnership as we embrace the future together. Our nations enjoy a fruitful cooperation in such fields as agriculture, infrastructure, information and communications technology, and medicine. Going forward, I believe we will build on existing cooperation in smart agriculture and smart medicine and continue to deepen and diversify our collaboration, helping us realize our goal of mutual benefit and prosperity.

I am extremely grateful to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines for actively speaking up for Taiwan over many years at many international venues, including the United Nations General Assembly, World Health Assembly, International Civil Aviation Organization, and the International Criminal Police Organization. Such actions embody the priceless spirit of true friendship and mutual support. Moving ahead, we look forward to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines continuing to support Taiwan's international participation. This will allow Taiwan to use its expertise to make contributions to the international community and work with like-minded nations to enhance global well-being.

In closing, I once again welcome Ambassador Chance to Taiwan as he assumes his new post. Let us work together to further strengthen our diplomatic ties. I wish you all the best with your new duties as we propel bilateral relations to new heights.

Ambassador Chance then delivered remarks, first conveying assurances of unwavering respect and high esteem from King Charles III, King of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, greetings from Governor General Sir Stanley John, Prime Minister Godwin Friday, and Minister of Foreign Affairs Dwight Fitzgerald Bramble, as well as greetings from the government and people of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Ambassador Chance mentioned that his arrival in Taiwan this year as the Ambassador Designate of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines to the Republic of China (Taiwan) is six months short of 20 years after he arrived in 2006 as a recipient of a scholarship from Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs to study Mandarin Chinese and to pursue a four-year undergraduate degree. He said he left Taiwan six years after that, in 2012, with an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a Master of Arts in International Affairs, and that in the subsequent 13 years he pursued a career in journalism and mass communications, during which time he reported for major news outlets around the world. He noted that this work as a journalist resulted in Taiwan's Ministry of Education recognizing him in 2022 with the Distinguished Taiwan Alumni Award.

Ambassador Chance mentioned that the education he received in Taiwan served him well, explaining that it highlights his deep understanding of the nature of the relationship that exists between our two nations. Noting that this year Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and the Republic of China (Taiwan) will celebrate 45 years of diplomatic relations and that he also just turned 45 years old, he pointed out that he is as old as the relationship between our two nations, and so he considers it a special honor to be representing Saint Vincent and the Grenadines in Taiwan at this time.

Praising the first ambassador to Taiwan, Her Excellency Andrea Clare Bowman, for laying a solid foundation during her tour of duty, Ambassador Chance stated that he intends to build on that foundation, erecting pillars in support of a broader, expanded relationship. He also stated that Saint Vincent and the Grenadines values its relationship with the Republic of China (Taiwan), and that their government stands ready to deepen and expand our relationship for the continued benefit of both our peoples and our countries.