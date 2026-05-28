Thunai AI Enhances Enterprise Productivity Through Agentic Orchestration

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Platform achieves 70% handle-time reduction by shifting AI from a passive tool to an active "force multiplier" for global service teams.

Enterprise CX teams don't lack data - they lack context. Thunai turns goldmines of idle data into a live, actionable intelligence layer that works in real time, for every agent, on every call.” — Aditya Santhanam

BRANCHBURG, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thunai is shifting the narrative from "AI as a tool" to "AI as a force multiplier." By introducing the industry’s first Most Matured Contextual AI Brain, Thunai doesn't just assist agents - it effectively doubles their capacity.

While the industry average for handle-time reduction typically hovers around 10-15%, Thunai’s platform is delivering a proven 70% reduction in call handle time and a 3x improvement in CSAT, effectively allowing agents to do twice the work with higher accuracy.

The "3x Productivity" Engine

Thunai achieves these benchmarks by removing the cognitive load that slows agents down:

Zero-Search Workflows: The Autonomous Real-Time Agent Assistance acts as an active co-pilot. It surfaces policies and next steps before the agent has to look for them, slashing the time spent digging through databases.

Global Capacity, Local Agents: With Real-Time Voice Translation (200+ languages), any agent can handle any customer. This eliminates the "transfer trap," keeping agents productive on the line instead of routing calls to specialized queues.

Instant Context Loading: Through Unified Knowledge Integration, Thunai pulls data from Salesforce, ServiceNow, Webex and other platforms into a single "Source of Truth." Agents spend their time solving problems, not switching tabs.

Automated Workflows: Triggers complex, multi-step actions across integrated platforms like updating CRM records or sending follow-up emails instantly upon the conclusion of a customer interaction to eliminate manual post-call work.

Automated QA: Real-Time Call Scoring replaces manual sampling. Supervisors can manage hundreds of agents with instant visibility, ensuring peak productivity across the entire floor without the administrative lag.

"Enterprise CX teams don't lack data - they lack context. Thunai turns goldmines of idle data into a live, actionable intelligence layer that works in real time, for every agent, on every call." - Aditya Santhanam, Founder & CTPO of Thunai

Proven Performance at Scale

Thunai isn't just a projection; it's a vetted enterprise solution ready for the most rigorous environments:

70% Reduction in Average Handle Time (AHT).

3x Improvement in Customer Satisfaction (CSAT).

Enterprise-Grade Security: SOC 2 Type II, GDPR, and ISO 42001 certified.

Seamless Integration: Works out-of-the-box with Webex, Amazon Connect, Genesys, Twilio and more.

Thunai is proving that when you give an agent the right context at the right second, 3x productivity isn't just a goal - it's the new baseline.

Thunai delivers 3x improvements in CSAT while maintaining the highest security standards (SOC 2 Type II, GDPR, and ISO 42001). Whether it’s a retail return or an internal loan inquiry, Thunai ensures that the "Source of Truth" is always one second away.

About Thunai:

Thunai AI is an enterprise-grade AI orchestration platform designed to transform scattered organizational knowledge into "agentic" assistants that automate workflows and enhance customer experiences. Founded in 2025 and headquartered in Branchburg, New Jersey, the platform centers on the Thunai Brain, a centralized intelligence layer that ingests data from documents, videos, and live application data while using "Contradiction Resolution" to prevent AI hallucinations. It offers specialized modules like Thunai Omni for omnichannel customer support (voice, chat, and email), a Meeting Assistant that provides real-time transcription and knowledge search during interactions. By integrating with existing tech stacks like Salesforce, Webex, Jira, and Zoom, Thunai aims to act as a tireless "companion" that bridges the gap between raw data and actionable business results.

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