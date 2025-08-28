Thunai Introduces New Agentic AI Suite for Enterprise Contact Centers to add Intelligence across major CCaaS Platforms

Elevate Customer Service with Intelligent AI Agents

Add AI Intelligence to any CCaaS Platform like Amazon Connect, Genesys, Ring Central, Teams Phone and NICE CXone to automate workflows and real-time dashboards.

By operating as an intelligent layer, our AI agents work with platforms like Amazon Connect, coupled with our pre-built CRM connectors, solving the interoperability challenge for enterprises.” — Aditya Santhanam

BRANCHBURG, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thunai, an agentic experience middleware company, today announced the official launch of the Thunai Agentic Suite, a new collection of specialized AI agents for enterprise contact centers. The suite is engineered to integrate directly with leading Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) platforms, providing advanced capabilities to manage complex customer interactions, reduce operational overhead, and improve overall service quality.

Modern enterprise contact centers face persistent challenges, including high operational costs, significant agent turnover, and the difficulty of delivering consistent customer experiences at scale. While basic automation has addressed simple queries, existing chatbot technologies often struggle with complex, multi-step issues, leading to customer frustration. The Thunai Agentic Suite addresses these gaps by deploying sophisticated AI agents that function within the existing contact center infrastructure, augmenting human agent capabilities and handling nuanced interactions from end to end.

The Thunai Agentic Suite's capabilities are built on a middleware architecture that allows for deep and flexible integration. Key features include:

Hyper-realistic Voice Sentiment Analysis: Thunai’s AI Agents for Enterprise Contact Center can detect subtle changes in a customer's tone and sentiment in real-time, allowing for proactive de-escalation and dynamic changes in conversational strategy which helps achieve 60-80% deflection rate and turning potential complaints into positive outcomes.

Agent-to-Agent (A2A) Collaboration: The suite is composed of specialized agents that communicate and collaborate in real-time powered by Model Context Protocol (MCP), which allows specialized agents work in concert, communicating in real-time to manage multi-step workflows—from sentiment analysis to payment processing—that are impossible for single-function bots.

Secure, Compliant Data Handling: Designed for industries with strict regulatory requirements, the agents can handle sensitive transactions directly within the call, adhering to PCI and HIPAA compliance standards.

Seamless, Context-Aware Handoff: When an issue requires human intervention, the AI agent performs a warm transfer, providing the human agent with a complete summary and context of the conversation, eliminating the need for customers to repeat themselves.

Broad Integration Capability: The suite features pre-built connectors for major CRM platforms like Salesforce and Zendesk, as well as the ability to interface with custom-built enterprise systems.

"Enterprises are moving beyond simple automation and are now seeking intelligent, effective resolutions for their customers," said Jegan Selvaraj, Chief Executive Officer of Thunai. "Our agentic middleware approach allows businesses to augment their existing contact center investment, not replace it. We are focused on delivering a more sophisticated and reliable level of service that can handle the complexity of modern customer expectations."

The technical design of the suite emphasizes interoperability, a common hurdle in enterprise environments. "The core innovation lies in our middleware architecture," stated Aditya Santhanam, Chief Technology Product Officer at Thunai. "By operating as an intelligent layer, our AI agents can maintain context across systems and facilitate truly seamless handoffs. This contact center integration with platforms like Genesys and Amazon Connect, coupled with our pre-built CRM connectors, solves a significant interoperability challenge for large organizations."

Market Application and Availability

The Thunai Agentic Suite is initially tailored for enterprises in the financial services, healthcare, insurance and telecommunications sectors, where complex queries and security are paramount. The suite is available for quick deployment on Amazon Connect, NICE CXone, and Genesys Cloud CX platforms, effective immediately.

About Thunai:

Thunai is an agentic experience middleware that provides an intelligent layer between enterprise applications and end-users. The platform powers voice, chat, and contact center interfaces by running advanced AI agents that connect to SaaS, CCaaS, and downstream applications to automate workflows and deliver real-time insights. Thunai functions as a central intelligence hub in contact center automation, enhancing existing infrastructure to create more effective and human-like customer experiences.

