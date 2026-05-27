CBP hosts Jacksonville enrollment event for conditionally approved Global Entry applicants

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — U.S. Customs and Border Protection will host a Global Entry enrollment event at the Jaxport Cruise Terminal, providing conditionally approved applicants in northeast Florida and southeast Georgia a local opportunity to complete their required in-person interviews.

Interviews will be held Tuesday, May 26, 2026, through Friday, May 29, 2026, and Monday, June 1, 2026, through Wednesday, June 3, 2026, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. EDT each day at the Jaxport Cruise Terminal, 9810 August Dr., Jacksonville, FL 32226.

“Global Entry continues to be one of CBP’s most popular Trusted Traveler programs, and demand for interviews remains high,” said Daniel Alonso, director of the Miami and Tampa field offices. “By partnering with the Jacksonville Cruise Terminal, we’re expanding access and making the enrollment process more convenient for travelers throughout north Florida and surrounding states.”

Applicants younger than 18 do not pay the $120 application fee if a parent or legal guardian is already a member or is applying at the same time. Conditionally approved applicants must schedule an interview through their Trusted Traveler Programs account by selecting “Jacksonville Cruise Terminal” or “Florida locations.”

Applicants should bring all required documents, including a valid passport, photo identification and proof of residency. To access the interview location, applicants should enter through the main terminal doors and proceed to the second-floor conference area. Airport signage and customer service staff will be available to assist. Walk-ins may be accommodated if space permits.

Applicants who miss this event may use CBP’s Enrollment on Arrival process to complete their interviews at participating airports upon returning from abroad.

Global Entry, part of the Department of Homeland Security’s Trusted Traveler programs, provides expedited screening for pre-approved members, enhances security and facilitates legitimate trade and travel. Global Entry has more than 10 million members and is available at land, air and seaports of entry into the United States, as well as at Preclearance locations worldwide.

Successful Global Entry applicants also receive TSA PreCheck® benefits. All Trusted Traveler program applicants must be pre-approved, undergo thorough background checks and complete an in-person interview.

CBP’s border security mission at ports of entry is carried out by CBP officers and agriculture specialists from the Office of Field Operations. CBP screens international travelers and cargo, searching for illicit narcotics, unreported currency, weapons, counterfeit goods, prohibited agriculture, invasive pests and other items that could harm the American public, U.S. businesses, and national security.

Learn more at www.cbp.gov.

Follow the senior official performing the duties of the director of CBP’s Miami Tampa Field Office on Instagram and X at @DFOFlorida, and CBP’s Office of Field Operations on Instagram at @cbpfieldops.

