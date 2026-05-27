Great Lakes pleasure boaters: Report U.S. arrival via CBP ROAM mobile app

Boaters looking for an innovative, faster way to report their arrival and/or apply for a registered boater program may use the CBP ROAM™ application, available for free from the Apple App and Google Play stores.

DETROIT – Boating season is here in the Great Lakes region, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Office of Field Operations is reminding travelers of pleasure boat reporting requirements.

Operators of small pleasure vessels arriving from a foreign port or place, including any vessel that has visited a hovering vessel or received merchandise outside territorial waters, are required to report their arrival to CBP immediately upon landing in the U.S.

Boaters looking for an innovative, faster way to report their arrival or apply for a registered boater program may use the CBP ROAM™ mobile app, available for free from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. The app allows pleasure boaters to conveniently report their U.S. entry to CBP via their personal mobile device or a tablet and qualifies as an alternative inspection system that satisfies the boat operator’s legal requirement to report for face-to-face inspection in accordance with 8 CFR 235.1, with some exceptions:

Travelers who require an I-94

Travelers who must pay duties on imported goods

Other circumstances, as applicable

Travelers input their biographical, conveyance, and trip details and submit their trip for review. Once complete, travelers receive push notifications and emails with their admissibility decision and next steps, if applicable.

“We’re dedicated to modernizing the reporting experience by offering various options that prioritize both border security and the needs of the recreational boating community,” said CBP Director of Field Operations Marty C. Raybon.

Boaters may also continue to report their arrival to the CBP office nearest their point of entry via telephone. Additional information about pleasure boat reporting requirements can be found at CBP.gov or by sending inquiries to cbproam@cbp.dhs.gov.

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