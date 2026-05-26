Western Cape Education on on-time admissions outcomes

The outcomes of on-time admissions applications for Grade R, 1 and 8 in 2027 will become available from Thursday, 28 May 2026.

The initial release of results can cause concern for parents if their child has not yet received an offer when the initial outcomes become available.

We understand how disappointing this can be, and we would like to help families better understand the process.

Schools determine the outcome of admissions applications based on their admissions policies. The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) does not determine the outcome of applications to a school.

At the point when outcomes are first released, a substantial number of learners will have received offers from more than one school. For example, last year, over 40 000 learners had multiple successful outcomes at various schools and were initially “double parked” on the system.

This means that while a parent may initially see that their child has not been successful at a particular school, many places are in fact still temporarily occupied by learners holding multiple offers.

As soon as parents begin confirming their choice of offers, this frees up additional places which can then be offered to others.

Parents have until 15 June 2026 to confirm their choices, but we do appeal to them to do so sooner rather than later.

What this means for parents:

The admissions process does not end with the initial release of results.

There is significant movement in placements over the days and weeks that follow.

Many learners who are initially unsuccessful do receive placement shortly afterwards.

Schools will contact parents directly as spaces become available.

Parents should not to be discouraged if their child is not placed immediately.

Important actions for parents:

If you have received multiple offers, please accept one school as soon as possible. This helps free up places for other learners.

If your child has not yet been placed, remain engaged with the schools you applied to and ensure your contact details are correct.

Be assured that the admission process is still active, and many placements will still be finalised.

Our appeal to parents:

We ask for your patience and understanding during this phase. The department is closely monitoring the process and remains committed to ensuring that every learner is placed.

Further communication and support will be available throughout the remainder of the admissions process.

Media Enquiries:

Kerry Mauchline – Spokesperson to Minister David Maynier

Email: Kerry.Mauchline@westerncape.gov.za

*NB: Admissions queries from the public should not be sent to this address. Please contact the WCED Call Centre on 0861 819 919.

Social media:

Facebook – Minister David Maynier

X – @DavidMaynier

Insta – davidmaynier

WhatsApp channel – https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAQKqO2f3EHitqE5n28

2027 SCHOOL ADMISSIONS TIMELINE

28 May 2026: System displays the outcomes of Grade R, 1 and 8 applications.

15 June 2026: Parents must accept and confirm placement offers by this date.

15 – 27 June 2026: Schools contact parents to fill available spaces.

27 June – 20 July 2026: School holidays during which there is a pause in school activity.

20 July – Mid-August 2026: Schools finalise enrolment lists for 2027.

Mid-August 2026: WCED assists parents with outstanding placements.

#GovZAUpdates