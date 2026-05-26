Higher Education and Training on Takealot Township Economy Initiative

The Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET), together with South Africa's leading e-commerce business, Takealot Group, is working towards providing 500 students with income-earning opportunities while they are still learning.

This effort is being led by the Deputy Minister for Higher Education and Training, Dr Mimmy Gondwe, through the expansion of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between DHET and Takealot.

Recently, Takealot Group met with the South African Union of Students (SAUS) and Deputy Minister Gondwe to introduce its Takealot Township Economy Initiative (TTEI).

The programme offers students three flexible income-generating opportunities and a clear pathway to entrepreneurship. The programmes are designed to fit around student timetables, with peak earning potential on Fridays, month-end weekends, and Saturdays.

This initiative builds on the four focus areas of the original DHET-Takealot MOU, creating tangible campus-to-economy pathways, and will include SETA-accredited training for structured work training.

"Through this newly added focus area and collaboration, we are turning our already impactful MOU into real economic participation for students, providing them with tangible work experience, income, and entrepreneurship skills,” said Deputy Minister Gondwe.

Details of the programme and information on student participation will be communicated closer to the pilot period, which is scheduled to take place at three identified institutions over the next three months.

Deputy Minister Gondwe is committed to strengthening public-private partnerships to address youth unemployment and to expand economic inclusion for students nationwide.

Enquiries:

Sipho Stuurman

076 965 4880

Stuurman.S@dhet.gov.za

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