DFCS State Plan for Community Services Block Grant (CSBG) Public Hearing

The Georgia Division of Family and Children Services (DFCS) will hold a virtual public hearing in June. The purpose of this upcoming meeting is to formally review the FY 2027 Community Services Block Grant (CSBG) State Plan (PDF, 466.78 KB) .

The CSBG program supports activities that help eligible low-income Georgians to alleviate the causes and conditions of poverty in communities. A range of services are made available to assist participants with obtaining education, training, employment, transportation, proper nutrition, housing, and referrals to partnering agencies.

The plan outlines eligibility requirements and activities to be implemented for the targeted population. Copies of the draft plan are available for review on the DFCS website, and the local Community Action Agencies throughout the State.

Comments regarding the plan can be sent to: The Division of Family & Children Services, Office of Family Independence, Community Services Block Grant Unit, at 47 Trinity Avenue S.W., Atlanta, GA 30334. All input must be received by July 17, 2026. Those who are unable to attend the hearing but wish to make oral comments on the plan may call the CSBG Program at 404-657-3426.