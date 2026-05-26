DFCS State Plan for Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) Public Hearing

The Georgia Division of Family and Children Services (DFCS) will hold a virtual public hearing in June. The purpose of this upcoming meeting is to formally review the FFY 2027 Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) State Plan (PDF, 471.32 KB) .

Funded by the federal government and administered by DFCS, the Energy Assistance Program helps low-income Georgians with home heating costs, weatherization, and other home energy needs.

The plan outlines eligibility requirements and benefit payment schedules for the distribution of client benefits. Copies of the draft plan are available for review on the DFCS website, and the local Community Action Agencies throughout the State.

Comments regarding the plan can be sent to: The Division of Family & Children Services, Office of Family Independence, Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program Unit, at 47 Trinity Avenue S.W., Atlanta, GA 30334. All input must be received by July 17, 2026. Those who are unable to attend the hearing but wish to make oral comments on the plan may call the LIHEAP Program at 404-657-3426.