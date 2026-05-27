Texas Weather Events Continue Spotlighting Need for Backup Energy Solutions
Propane Council of Texas Highlights Critical Role Played by Propane Supporting Communities During Disruptions
As communities continue assessing preparedness and resilience strategies, the Propane Council of Texas is highlighting propane’s role in supporting homes, businesses, and critical operations during power disruptions.
Texas is no stranger to severe weather. The state experiences more federally declared disasters than any other and averages more than 100 tornadoes each year. From Winter Storm Uri in 2021 to Hurricane Harvey in 2017, recent history has shown the widespread impacts prolonged outages can have on communities. The question is not whether another storm will come — but how communities prepare before it does.
One characteristic that can make propane valuable during emergencies is its storage model.
Because propane is stored on-site rather than delivered through the electric grid, it can continue supplying fuel to connected systems during broader power disruptions, depending on equipment configuration and site conditions. During severe weather events, propane may support standby generators and other systems that help maintain air conditioning during extreme heat, power medical and oxygen equipment, preserve refrigeration for food and medications, cooking, and support other critical needs during extended outages.
“Propane can play an important role in preparedness planning because it operates independently from the grid,” said Bill Van Hoy, Executive Director of the Propane Council of Texas. “For families, emergency responders, and critical facilities, having multiple energy options can help strengthen resilience during disruptions.”
Across Texas, propane supports a wide range of applications beyond residential use, including hospitals, farms, restaurants, schools, emergency response operations, and other facilities where maintaining operations can be especially important during outages.
As Texas enters another active storm season, the Propane Council of Texas encourages homeowners, businesses, and community leaders to consider preparedness strategies before severe weather arrives.
For more information about propane, visit www.propanecounciloftexas.org.
About the Propane Council of Texas
The Propane Council of Texas is a nonprofit organization dedicated to consumer safety, education, and the promotion of propane across Texas.
Jackie Mason
Propane Council of Texas
+1 800-325-7427
email us here
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