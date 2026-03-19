The Propane Council of Texas Shares Seasonal Spring Home Safety Reminders

Residential propane tank powers homes across Texas

Hidden propane impacts of spring yard work and remodeling may surprise homeowners. Experts explain what to watch for this season.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As spring home projects ramp up statewide, the Propane Council of Texas is reminding Texans that routine seasonal work — from yard cleanup to appliance upgrades — can impact propane systems and service.One of the most important — and often overlooked — tasks is maintaining clear space around propane tanks. Industry guidance recommends keeping at least 10 feet of clearance by removing dry grass, leaves, brush, and debris. This improves access for propane drivers and helps reduce fire risk as vegetation dries out heading into summer.Spring is also an ideal time to inspect above-ground propane tanks for peeling paint and rust. Tanks are intentionally finished in light, reflective colors to help manage internal pressure as temperatures rise. Repainting with approved light-colored coatings — never dark colors — can help maintain safe operating conditions.Spring remodeling projects can also affect propane service in ways many homeowners do not expect. When swapping out appliances, it is extremely important to turn off the gas supply before removal or installation. For safety, propane providers must perform a leak check and system review before restoring gas service. In some cases, adding higher-demand appliances — such as upgrading from a conventional water heater to a tankless model — can also change a home’s fuel requirements, requiring system adjustments to ensure safe and reliable performance.Landscapers also play a critical role. Underground propane tanks are common in rural and outlying residential areas, and digging or heavy equipment use without awareness of tank location can damage systems or create safety hazards. Residential property owners are encouraged to clearly mark tank areas and communicate with contractors before work begins."Spring cleaning shouldn’t stop at closets and garages,” said Bill Van Hoy, Executive Director of the Propane Council of Texas. “It’s also a smart time to check in on your propane system. A little awareness and communication with your propane company can go a long way in preventing service interruptions and helping families enjoy a safe, comfortable season."Consumers with questions about propane system maintenance or planned property changes should contact their local propane provider for guidance. For more information about propane, please visit www.propanecounciloftexas.org About the CouncilThe Propane Council of Texas is a nonprofit organization that promotes propane safety, education, and market development programs throughout the state.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.