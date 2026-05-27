Ovation's Spring 2026 Release Delivers Personalization at Scale

Ovation's Spring 2026 Release introduces brand voice AI responses — turning guest feedback into personalized, on-brand replies that recover revenue and build loyalty.

New Brand Voice, Menu Intelligence, Mobile Dashboard, and more help restaurants turn every guest experience into better restaurant performance.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ovation, the AI-powered guest experience platform for restaurants, today announced its Spring 2026 Product Release, introducing powerful new personalization and menu intelligence capabilities designed to help operators hear from more guests, act faster, and run smarter restaurants — from anywhere.With this release, Ovation makes personalization at scale a reality: AI that speaks in your brand's voice, feedback tied to what guests actually ordered, and real-time insights that meet operators wherever they are. The result: faster responses, smarter menus, stronger retention, and for the first time, a real dollar value attached to every guest recovery.Brand Voice — Every Response, Unmistakably YouOvation's new Brand Voice feature lets operators train the platform's AI to communicate in their brand's tone and style — so every Winback message, automated reply, and review response sounds like it came from their team, not a generic chatbot.With Brand Voice, restaurant operators can:- Enter free-form instructions to guide the AI's tone, style, and phrasing across all guest communications- Apply Brand Voice to Winback responses, automated replies, and online review responses- Maintain a consistent, recognizable guest experience across every location — whether they have 1 or 100Menu Intelligence — Ask the Right Question, Make the Right CallThis release also introduces menu-focused capabilities that connect guest sentiment directly to what guests actually ordered — giving operators clear, actionable insights to improve performance item by item.Menu Item Survey Targeting automatically triggers specific survey questions based on a guest's order, so operators get precise, relevant, and actionable feedback instead of broad responses that are hard to act on. If a guest orders the new spicy chicken sandwich, they might be asked "How was the heat level?" or "How did you feel about the portion size?" — rather than a generic "How was your visit?" Operators can ask product-specific questions like these to evaluate new LTOs in real time, diagnose issues by category, and measure quality at the exact point of experience. Learn more at ovationup.com The new Menu Item Performance Report ties it all together, correlating AI-classified guest sentiment with order data to surface clear performance trends at the category and item level. Metrics include Order Volume, Satisfaction Score, Incidence Rate, and sentiment around Freshness, Portion, and Preparation — by location or across all locations.Mobile Dashboard — The Insights You Need, Right When You Need ItFor operators who can't always be at a desk, Ovation's new Mobile Dashboard brings real-time performance data directly into the palm of operators' hands. Built into the existing Ovation mobile app, the dashboard surfaces key metrics — including Surveys Completed, Satisfaction, Response Rate, Response Time, Customers Saved, and Revenue Saved — with trend indicators and location filtering for multi-unit operators.Estimated Revenue Saved — Putting a Dollar Value on Guest RecoveryRecovering a dissatisfied guest often leads to a repeat visit — but that value has historically been difficult to quantify. Ovation's new Estimated Revenue Saved widget changes that, connecting guest recovery to your brand's real order data so operators can see the financial impact of responding to feedback— and finally put a number on what active guest engagement is worth to their business."Personalization has always been the secret weapon of great restaurants. With this release, we're making it possible at scale — with AI trained to speak in the brand's voice, insights tied to what guests actually ordered, and performance data operators can access in real time, from anywhere," said Zack Oates, CEO of Ovation.To learn more about the Spring 2026 Release, visit ovationup.com.About OvationOvation is the AI-first guest experience platform for restaurants, helping brands serve exceptional experiences that drive stronger restaurant performance. From collecting guest feedback to real-time recovery, AI-powered recommendations, and team performance improvement, Ovation gives owners, operators, marketers, and customer experience teams everything they need to run their entire guest experience in one place.Trusted by thousands of restaurants, including Dave's Hot Chicken, Swig, and Blaze Pizza, Ovation helps brands capture up to 14x more feedback and recover up to 47% of at-risk guests in real time —protecting millions in revenue. The result: better guest experiences that fuel better restaurant performance across every location.

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