Ovation’s Fall 2025 Release Introduces Reputation Management

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ovation, the guest experience and operations platform built for multi-unit restaurants, today announced its Fall 2025 Product Release, expanding its industry-leading guest feedback ecosystem with new reputation management, reporting, and integration features designed to help restaurant operators save time and act faster on what matters most.With this release, Ovation is closing the loop on guest experience—combining guest feedback, recovery, and operational insights with reviews, listings, and social in one platform.Reputation Management: Reviews, Listings, and Social — All in One PlaceThis release brings together online reviews, business listings, and social media management into the Ovation platform.Restaurant managers can now:- Aggregate reviews across multiple platforms and respond with AI-suggested responses for faster, on-brand replies directly within Ovation- Update hours and other info for each location across 50+ directories while maximizing SEO with AI-recommended improvements- Monitor listings health at a glance- Create and schedule social media posts and outline content calendarsActionable Insights: New Reports, Visualizations, and Integrations- The Fall Release also introduces new ways for restaurants to uncover operational insights and measure success:- Guest Recovery Report and an improved Heatmap to quickly identify opportunities and trends- New Survey Volume report gives a more in-depth view at your performance over time- Custom saved views for personalized dashboards and workflows- Survey GeoLocation, which can automatically detect where guests leave feedback—reducing friction and improving data accuracy- Browser verification (guest fingerprinting) to ensure survey integrity and prevent score manipulation- New integrations with Bikky, PAR, and Oracle Simphony POS for deeper reporting and unified dataThis release rounds out a year of major innovation for Ovation, which, in addition to the new features launched today, included the release of Long-Form Surveys, Competitive Benchmarking, integrations with Paytronix, QU, Crisp POS, and Opus Training, as well as a host of other new reports, features, and quality-of-life improvements.“Ovation has always been about people connecting with people,” said Renee Curtis, Senior Product Manager at Ovation. “These new capabilities make it easier than ever for operators to manage their reputation, understand their guests, and take action—all in one place. As we look ahead to 2026, we’re not slowing down. We’re speeding up.”To learn more register for Ovation’s upcoming webinar covering the Fall 2025 Release here: https://ovationup.zoom.us/webinar/register/8917603636068/WN_DtopFXOmSym5hZmqutXpnw About OvationOvation helps restaurants recover guests, manage and grow their online reputation, and improve through AI-driven operational insights. Thousands of restaurants, including leading brands like Dave’s Hot Chicken, Swig, and Newk’s Eatery are using Ovation to connect with guests and improve. Discover how Ovation can transform your restaurant’s guest experience at ovationup.com.

