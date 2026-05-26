Celebrating New York’s AANHPI Communities
Governor Kathy Hochul today issued a proclamation designating May as Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. Governor Kathy Hochul directed 16 New York State landmarks to illuminate red and gold this evening, Monday, May 26, in celebration of the resilience and achievements of New York’s AANHPI communities.
“Today, we celebrate the nearly two million people of AANHPI heritage who call New York home," Governor Hochul said. "As we celebrate the achievements, contributions, and the rich history of our Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander neighbors, colleagues, and friends, we also reaffirm our commitment to building a New York where every member of the AANHPI community feels safe, valued, heard and loved.”
The following 16 landmarks will be illuminated red and gold this evening:
- One World Trade Center
- Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge
- Kosciuszko Bridge
- The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building
- State Education Building
- Alfred E. Smith State Office Building
- Empire State Plaza
- State Fairgrounds – Main Gate & Expo Center
- Niagara Falls
- The “Franklin D. Roosevelt” Mid-Hudson Bridge
- Grand Central Terminal - Pershing Square Viaduct
- Albany International Airport Gateway
- MTA LIRR - East End Gateway at Penn Station
- Fairport Lift Bridge over the Erie Canal
- Moynihan Train Hall
- Roosevelt Island Lighthouse
View more information on the Governor’s commitment to supporting AANHPI New Yorkers.
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