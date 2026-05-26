Celebrating New York’s AANHPI Communities

Governor Kathy Hochul today issued a proclamation designating May as Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. Governor Kathy Hochul directed 16 New York State landmarks to illuminate red and gold this evening, Monday, May 26, in celebration of the resilience and achievements of New York’s AANHPI communities.

“Today, we celebrate the nearly two million people of AANHPI heritage who call New York home," Governor Hochul said. "As we celebrate the achievements, contributions, and the rich history of our Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander neighbors, colleagues, and friends, we also reaffirm our commitment to building a New York where every member of the AANHPI community feels safe, valued, heard and loved.”

The following 16 landmarks will be illuminated red and gold this evening:

One World Trade Center

Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge

Kosciuszko Bridge

The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building

State Education Building

Alfred E. Smith State Office Building

Empire State Plaza

State Fairgrounds – Main Gate & Expo Center

Niagara Falls

The “Franklin D. Roosevelt” Mid-Hudson Bridge

Grand Central Terminal - Pershing Square Viaduct

Albany International Airport Gateway

MTA LIRR - East End Gateway at Penn Station

Fairport Lift Bridge over the Erie Canal

Moynihan Train Hall

Roosevelt Island Lighthouse

View more information on the Governor’s commitment to supporting AANHPI New Yorkers.