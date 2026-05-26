Intersection Improvements Completed at C 466 and County Road 209 in Oxford

The Sumter County Board of County Commissioners is pleased to announce the completion of intersection improvements at C 466 and County Road 209 in Oxford. The completed project demonstrates the Public Works Department’s ongoing commitment to investing in safer, more reliable transportation infrastructure for residents and visitors. The road enhancements were strategically designed to improve traffic flow, safety, and support continued growth and mobility throughout the community.

The intersection improvements included the installation of a mast arm traffic signal, an eastbound right-turn lane on C 466, separate northbound left-turn and right-turn lanes, and a corresponding southbound left-turn lane on CR 209. To improve roadway safety and community connectivity for pedestrians and bicyclists, sidewalks and crosswalks were also added. After nearly five months of construction, Sumter County is excited for the community to officially utilize the upgraded intersection.

“Intersection improvements like these play an important role in reducing congestion, preventing accidents, and enhancing day-to-day travel throughout the community,” said Shailesh Patel, Assistant PW Director - Construction Engineering & Inspection. “This intersection improvement project demonstrates the value of proactive planning and continued investment in safe, modern roadway infrastructure.”

Public Works noticed the growth in the area and proactively took steps to identify opportunities for improvement. Report findings from the department indicated a need for enhanced safety features, ultimately initiating the construction project. With the help of road impact fees, Sumter County’s team was able to execute the project as originally planned.

Motorists are encouraged to remain attentive while traveling through the intersection and observe all posted traffic signage and roadway markings. For more information about this project or other infrastructure improvements in Sumter County, please visit Project Tracker | Sumter County, FL - Official Website.