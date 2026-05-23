Sumter County Public Works Crew Completes Major In-House Culvert Project

As Sumter County celebrates National Public Works Week, May 17-23, 2026, Sumter County Public Works is recognizing the dedication and expertise of its Operations Division following the successful completion of one of the largest in-house infrastructure projects to date, the CR 311 Culvert Replacement Project.

Originally estimated to cost approximately $487,000 through an outside contractor, the project was completed entirely in-house by Sumter County Public Works Operations crews for approximately $140,000, resulting in an estimated taxpayer savings of more than $340,000.

The project involved replacing three existing corroded elliptical flat-bottom 60-inch corrugated metal pipe (CMP) culverts, installing a concrete miter end section, placing large riprap rock for stabilization, removing and replacing guardrail, installing new fencing, and paving new asphalt to restore and strengthen the roadway.

“This project represents what Public Works is all about, dedicated people working together with purpose to serve the community,” said Michael Bryant, Assistant Public Works Director of Operations. “Our Operations team stepped up to take on a major project in-house, demonstrating incredible skill, teamwork, and pride in their work while also being strong stewards of taxpayer dollars.”

Although the success of the project was truly a team effort, Public Works recognized Supervisor William “Billy” Stratton for his expertise in pipe and concrete installation and Senior Equipment Operator William “Will” Johnson for his skill in operating heavy equipment throughout the project.

“Without the knowledge and experience of Billy and Will, this project would not have gone as smoothly,” said Eslie Oxendine, Operations Superintendent. “Their leadership and expertise helped ensure this work was completed safely, efficiently, and to a high standard.”

The project reflects this year’s National Public Works Week theme, “Rooted in Service, Powered by Community,” which recognizes the dedication of public works professionals and the essential role they play in strengthening communities every day. From maintaining roads and drainage systems to improving infrastructure and responding during emergencies, Public Works employees work behind the scenes to keep communities safe, connected, and moving forward.

The CR 311 Culvert Replacement Project is a strong example of this year’s theme in action, a team rooted in public service, working together to deliver quality infrastructure improvements while being responsible stewards of taxpayer dollars.

During Public Works Week, the Operations team took time to celebrate the successful completion of the CR 311 project. recognizing not only the scale of the work completed, but also the pride they share in serving Sumter County residents.

“Projects like this demonstrate what can happen when skilled employees take ownership of their work and come together to accomplish something meaningful,” said Michael Bryant. “We are incredibly proud of our Public Works team and grateful for the hard work they do every day to keep Sumter County moving.”