COLA Increase - 1/1/2026
The Judges of the Probate Courts Retirement Fund of Georgia is pleased to announce a 1.5% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA), effective January 1, 2026. This increase will apply to both current retirees and those who retire in the future, ensuring continued support for all members of the Fund as economic conditions evolve.
Retirees will see the adjusted benefit amount reflected in the payment issued on January 28, 2026.
If you wish to update your federal or state tax withholding in light of this change, please complete the Income Tax Withholding change form (PDF, 208.68 KB) and return it to the Fund at your earliest convenience. Submission options include:
- Fax: 770-412-1236
- Email: [email protected]
- Mail: 1208 Greenbelt Drive, Griffin, GA 30224
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