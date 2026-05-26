The Board of Commissioners for the Judges of the Probate Courts Retirement Fund convened for its quarterly meeting on May 14, 2026, and approved a 1.5% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for Fund members.

The adjustment will take effect on July 1, 2026, and will apply to both current retirees and future retirees, ensuring that all members continue to receive benefits that reflect changing economic conditions.

Retirees can expect to see the updated benefit amount reflected in their payment issued on July 28, 2026.

Members who wish to make changes to their federal or state income tax withholding in response to the COLA increase are encouraged to complete an Income Tax Withholding Change form (PDF, 208.68 KB) and submit it to the Fund.

Forms may be returned using one of the following methods:

Fax: 770-412-1236

Email: [email protected]

Mail: 1210 Greenbelt Drive, Griffin, GA 30224

For additional information or assistance, members may Contact the Fund Office.