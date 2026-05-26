Douglas County expands slash-mulch operations to six days per week

GreenWorks slash-mulch and green waste site open Mondays through Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. beginning May 26

As spring cleanup and wildfire mitigation projects ramp up across Douglas County, residents will soon have far more opportunities to dispose of slash, branches and yard waste.

Beginning Tuesday, May 26, Douglas County’s slash-mulch and green waste site at GreenWorks, 5675 Delva Way in Sedalia, will expand operations from one day per week to six days per week, operating Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Accepted materials include:

Branches and limbs

Brush and shrubs

Leaves and grass clippings

Other green yard waste

Please be sure to keep slash and green waste separate to keep operations running smoothly.

Residents are reminded not to bring pine beetle-infested wood to the site. Infested material can spread forest pests and create additional wildfire and forest health concerns. Information about identifying and properly managing beetle-infested trees is available on the Douglas County pine beetle webpage.

Under the previous schedule, slash-mulch services operated about 30 days annually. With the expanded GreenWorks operations, services will now be available approximately 300 days per year and are projected to save Douglas County $100,000 annually.

The expanded schedule marks the next phase of the County’s larger GreenWorks rollout, a new centralized waste removal site designed to improve wildfire mitigation efforts, increase resident convenience and reduce long-term operational costs.

The GreenWorks site will eventually serve as a one-stop location for several recycling and disposal services, including electronics recycling, household hazardous waste disposal and the County’s future biochar facility.

Additional GreenWorks services are scheduled to open later this summer as part of the County’s phased rollout, including:

July 2026: Electronics recycling drop-off opens

August 2026: Household hazardous waste disposal opens

September 2026: Biochar facility begins accepting feedstock

More information about accepted materials, site directions and future GreenWorks services is available on our webpage.