New York State Apiary Industry Advisory Committee to MEet May 28,...

In compliance with the Open Meetings Law, the Commissioner’s Apiary Industry Advisory Committee gives notice that it will conduct a meeting on Thursday, May 28 at 12:30 pm.

The meeting will take place in the Orchard Room on the second floor of 10B Airline Drive, Albany, NY 12235. An alternate location for members of the public and committee members to access the meeting through videoconference will be available at the Dyce Lab for Honey Bee Studies at 201 Freese Rd, Ithaca, NY 14850.

An option to view the meeting online is also available for members of the public.

If applicable, meeting materials intended for discussion during the meeting will be posted at agriculture.ny.gov/plant-industry/pollinator-protection#state-initiatives prior to the meeting date.

A recording of the meeting will be made available after the meeting at agriculture.ny.gov/plant-industry/pollinator-protection#state-initiatives.

For more information, contact [email protected].