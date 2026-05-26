Evergreen Supply Network Announces Planned Dissolution

FARMERS BRANCH, TX, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Evergreen Supply Network has announced its planned voluntary dissolution following careful review by its leadership and Board of Directors.

For 37 years, Evergreen has proudly served its members, preferred suppliers, and industry partners by supporting collaboration, education, training, and relationship-building across the construction and industrial supply industries. The decision to dissolve was made thoughtfully and with appreciation for Evergreen’s long legacy and the many people and companies who helped shape it.

Evergreen will move forward with an orderly wind-down process, including the completion of remaining business matters and the responsible handling of organizational obligations and assets. The Board and leadership team remain committed to supporting members and partners throughout this transition.

“We are incredibly proud of Evergreen’s legacy and grateful for the dedication of our members, suppliers, employees, and partners over the years,” said Evergreen CEO, Jen Miller. “While this chapter is coming to a close, the relationships, knowledge, and impact created through Evergreen will continue across the industry.”

Evergreen extends its sincere appreciation to all who have contributed to its success and legacy.

About Evergreen Supply Network

Evergreen Supply Network, was a member-owned cooperative serving independent distributors in the construction and industrial supply industries through education, training, supplier partnerships, and member collaboration since 1989.

Media Contact:

Evergreen Supply Network

Jen Miller, CEO

(402) 910-4627

jen@evergreensupplynetwork.com



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