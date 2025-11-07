Evergreen Supply Network Welcomes Big D Tool Center Following NEFCO Acquisition

Cooperative surpasses 280 member locations nationwide and strengthens its Texas footprint

FARMERS BRANCH, TX, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Evergreen Supply Network, the largest member-owned cooperative serving the construction and industrial supply industry, is proud to welcome Big D Tool Center to its growing community of distributors following the company’s recent acquisition by NEFCO, an Evergreen Member Distributor.

With this addition, Evergreen Members now operate more than 280 locations nationwide, reinforcing the group’s position as the largest independent distribution group within the construction supply channel.

“Evergreen’s strength lies in the success of our Members, and NEFCO’s continued growth is a great example of that spirit in action,” said Jen Miller, Executive Director of Evergreen Supply Network. “We’re thrilled to welcome the Big D Tool Center team to Evergreen and look forward to seeing their contributions strengthen our network in the Texas market and beyond.”

Based in Dallas, Texas, Big D Tool Center brings over four decades of experience serving professional contractors across Texas. Its integration into NEFCO expands NEFCO’s reach to five locations across the state and nearly 70 nationwide, marking another milestone in their strategic growth as a leading construction supply partner.

Evergreen Supply Network continues to advance collaboration and excellence among independent distributors, suppliers, and service providers across North America. With a member-owned 17,000 square foot training and education facility in Dallas, Evergreen remains dedicated to providing its Members with the resources, relationships, and knowledge needed to thrive in an evolving landscape.

About Evergreen Supply Network

Evergreen Supply Network is the largest member-owned cooperative of independent distributors serving the construction, industrial, and concrete supply markets. With more than 280 locations across North America, Evergreen provides Members and Suppliers a platform for shared growth through collaboration, education, and operational excellence. The cooperative’s Dallas-based Training & Education Center serves as a hub for industry learning and innovation. Learn more at www.evergreensupplynetwork.com.

