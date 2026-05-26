COMMISSION INVITES APPLICATIONS FOR TWO POLK COUNTY JUDGE POSITIONS

May 22, 2026, 8:32 a.m. ET

The 10th Judicial Circuit Nominating Commission is accepting applications for two judge vacancies on the Polk County court.

The vacancies arose from the promotion of Judges Rachelle Williamson and Kevin Kohl from county to circuit court.

All applicants must submit their applications to the Commission Chair via email by 5 pm on June 19. Applicants must meet the qualifications for county court judges described in Florida Statute and the Florida Constitution.

Applicants must submit an unredacted application in PDF format and a redacted application in PDF format to the Commission Chair, Julie Landrigan Ball, at jball@hardinpalaw.com. Personal information not subject to public disclosure, such as a Social Security number, will be redacted.

After conducting interviews, the commission will make recommendations to Gov. Ron DeSantis, who will appoint the two judges.