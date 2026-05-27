Diana Castrillon to lead the Broward County Bar Association

Diana I. Castrillon

Diana I. Castrillon has been elected president of the Broward County Bar Association, becoming the first Hispanic woman to lead the organization in its 100-year history.

The Nova Law alumna is a seasoned workers’ compensation attorney who has long championed initiatives aimed at expanding access to justice, mentoring young attorneys, and strengthening collaboration between the legal profession and the communities it serves.

“This moment is about so much more than just me — it’s about carving out new paths through representation and opening doors for others who never saw themselves reflected in leadership,” said Castrillon. “The Broward County Bar Association is always leading the way by evolving to reflect the community it serves — vibrant, diverse, and united in purpose.”

Under her leadership, the organization aims to expand professional development programs, advance technological innovation in the legal sector, and deepen its community outreach efforts.

Founded in 1925, the BCBA serves thousands of attorneys, judges, and legal professionals.

Castrillon will be formally installed as president at the BCBA’s upcoming Annual Installation Gala on Saturday, June 13, at The Ritz-Carlton, Fort Lauderdale.

Castrillon is currently a partner at the Your Advocates, where she manages the firm’s workers’ compensation department. In addition to her service to the Broward County Bar for more than a decade, Castrillon serves on the executive council of The Florida Bar Workers' Compensation Section, is a master of the bench for the Richard A. Sicking American Inns of Court, and serves on the board of directors of Florida Workers’ Advocates.