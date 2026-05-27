Palm Beach North Chamber honors Lesser, Landy, Smith & Siegel

Gary Lesser and his team from Lesser, Landy, Smith & Siegel accept the "Business of the Year" award by the Palm Beach North Chamber of Commerce during its Annual Leadership Awards event. Lesser, Landy, Smith & Siegel been named "Business of the Year" by the Palm Beach North Chamber of Commerce, recognizing a nearly century-long commitment to client advocacy, professional excellence, and community service.

The award was presented to Managing Partner Gary Lesser during the recent Chamber’s Annual Leadership Awards at PGA National Resort.

“We are incredibly humbled and honored to receive this award,” said Lesser, a former president of The Florida Bar. “No law firm or business can truly be successful without a spirit of community service. We are grateful to have a culture where our entire team genuinely wants to do good in the community while fighting for great results for our clients.”

Lesser also reflected on the culture of community service established by his grandfather, firm founder Joseph Lesser, carried forward by his father, Shepard Lesser, and continued today through his own leadership. The firm’s attorneys and professional staff are actively involved in charitable, civic, and professional organizations throughout the state, continuing a tradition of community leadership that has defined the firm for generations.