Sunshine Electronics: USB-PD Charger Programs Ready for EU Mandate

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Chinese OEM confirms USB Power Delivery compliance across charger lineup as EU Common Charger Directive for laptops takes effect April 28.

USB-IF compliance is built into our spec at the design stage, not retrofitted later.” — Sunshine Electronics Compliance Team

CHANGZHOU, CHINA, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sunshine Electronics , an OEM and ODM manufacturer of power adapters, USB-C chargers, and broadband cable assemblies, today confirmed that its USB Power Delivery (USB-PD) charger portfolio meets the EU's Common Charger Directive for laptops, which took full effect April 28, 2026.The directive (EU 2022/2380, an amendment to the Radio Equipment Directive) requires that laptops, tablets, smartphones, and similar portable devices sold in the European Union support USB-C charging. For devices that consume more than 15 watts, USB Power Delivery must be fully implemented to a level matching the manufacturer's stated charging capability, up to 100 watts under the current specification.The EU estimates the directive will reduce annual e-waste by 11,000 tonnes and save consumers approximately 250 million euros per year by eliminating proprietary charger requirements across consumer electronics categories.For OEMs selling devices into Europe, the practical consequence is supplier-side. Every bundled charger, every replacement charger sold into EU markets, and every charging port on the device itself must implement USB-PD properly. Non-compliant products cannot legally enter the EU market after the deadline."Buyers calling in May have one question first: can we ship USB-PD certified product to EU customers this quarter," said a member of Sunshine's compliance team. "USB-IF compliance is built into our spec at the design stage, not retrofitted later."Sunshine's USB-C charger portfolio spans 5 watt to 240 watt with USB-PD 3.1 implementation, including the Extended Power Range profile that supports 28V/5A delivery for high-power laptop applications. Quality certifications include ISO 9001, TL 9000, ESD S20.20, and IECQ QC 080000 . USB-IF compliance test reports are available with engineering specification documents on request.For EU buyers concerned about China-tariff complications affecting cost or timeline, Sunshine offers a Vietnam-origin sourcing option through its Vinh Phuc facility, with the same USB-PD specifications, certifications, and quality systems as the Changzhou, China facility. Customers can shift 30 to 50 percent of program volume between countries within 60 to 90 days without requalification, a structural advantage for OEMs managing supply chain risk in the current trade-policy environment.Vietnam industrial-zone occupancy reached 85 to 95 percent in major provinces in 2025, with Q1 2026 FDI inflows to Vietnam manufacturing hitting a five-year high of 3.21 billion dollars. Companies already operating Vietnam capacity hold a meaningful timing advantage as new entrants face waitlists or unfavorable lease terms.Sunshine supplies USB-C PD chargers and adapters to Tier-1 North American carriers, networking equipment makers, broadband component distributors, and medical device manufacturers. The company will exhibit at SCTE TechExpo 26 in Atlanta, Booth G1346, from September 29 through October 1, 2026.About Sunshine ElectronicsSunshine Electronics is an OEM and ODM manufacturer of external power adapters, USB-C PD chargers, coaxial assemblies, fiber patch cords, and twisted-pair Ethernet cabling for consumer electronics, networking, medical, and industrial IoT customers. Operating dual-factory production in China and Vietnam, Sunshine supports tariff-optimized sourcing programs at scale. Certifications include TL 9000, ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 27001, ESD S20.20, IECQ QC 080000, and BSCI. Learn more at sunshineadapter.com.

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